Shroud explains why first games of Among Us were "confusing"

Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek, ex-CS:GO pro turned Twitch streamer, has shared his thoughts on Among Us, the Innersloth party game that has been taking over streaming platforms.

Recent trends in the gaming community have seen established titles take a back seat, while new, party games come to the forefront of the gaming scene. From Mediatonic's Fall Guys to Innersloth's Among Us, there has been something of a resurgence for party titles on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

As one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, it was no surprise to see shroud turn his attention to Among Us in his early September streams.

He summarized his opening feelings on the game in a September 6 YouTube video, discussing what he likes about it and what he feels is important to note while playing.

Advertisement

"That was a lot of fun, that was super fun," he said, as he completed his final game. However, he criticized his chat for backseat gaming, describing his earlier games as something of a learning curve, as any new game would be.

Read More: Shroud celebrates as Fall Guys hacker in his game fails miserably

The game's tasks were described as "confusing", but he accepted that his confusion was partially down to how new the game is.

He went on to summarize: "That game was pretty fun. I didn't particularly love it but I thought it was pretty fun. You have to have the right people [as teammates]."

Advertisement

Topic starts at 9:10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKGmRBmu5ho

It is no surprise that shroud highlighted the importance of teammates, as Among Us is described as an "online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for 4-10 players".

In other words, playing it with friends is one of the best ways to enjoy it, and shroud's suggestions are that he would not be willing to play it with people he is not that familiar with.

The original title's popularity has taken off so much that developers Innersloth have already confirmed a sequel. It remains to be seen how much he will return to Innersloth's party game but, as first impressions go, it appears to have struck some of the right chords.