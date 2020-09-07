Sergio Aguero gets absolutely wrecked on Among Us and it's hilarious

Man City striker Sergio Aguero might be one of the best footballers in the Premier League, but it’s clear from a recent round of 'Among Us' that his video game skills still need some work.

Aguero is definitely one of Manchester City’s star players, and like more and more sports icons these days, he’ll hop on to Twitch from time to time to stream for his fans.

The striker might be able to manipulate the ball like no other on the opposing side of the pitch, but after a round of Among Us with Spanish streamer Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos, it’s obvious Sergio's deceptive skills don’t extend to one of the hottest games taking over Twitch.

Among Us takes players and places them on a single team together, with one random person called the "Imposter" trying to kill everyone else while they complete random tasks before the rest of the group discovers the odd man out and votes them off the island, so to speak. While Ibai was the Imposter, he managed to kill Aguero (Kun) twice, and convince the team to vote him off for extra salt in the wound.

Me encuentro muy mal por lo que hice anoche. Este juego va a joderme todo lo que tengo. Perdón @aguerosergiokun. pic.twitter.com/eWXH2k9s4D — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) September 7, 2020

"I just killed Kun Aguero, twice," Ibai said giddily in Spanish on his own stream while playing with the footballer, who lamented to his viewers, "He killed me twice... TWICE!"

"My friend Sergio Lionel, I spotted you. You don't play this game a lot, right?" Ibai asked, which Aguero admitted was true with a begrudging "Yes."

When it came time for the team to vote on who to eliminate, Ibai's plan sprung into motion, as he deceived the other players into thinking that it was Aguero, not him, who was the actual impostor.

"He (Ibai) was following me," Aguero argued to the team, just before he was tragically eliminated. "I didn't even know how to close the door, and then he killed barbeq."

Among Us can definitely be a confusing game to get a hold of when you first start playing; even Twitch superstar Shroud has admitted as much. Hopefully, he continues to give it go, although we wouldn't blame Aguero for being a bit discouraged after getting absolutely destroyed in front of tens of thousands of viewers from across the world.