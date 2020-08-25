What is Among Us? The latest game taking over Twitch

The indie party game Among Us isn't quite a new release but, lately, it's treacherous and back-stabbing elements have made it one of the hottest games on Twitch as streamers are turning on each other left and right.

Among Us originally released in June 2018, and devs said in a recent blog post that back in the early days, there would be times too few players would be online to even find a game at all.

Compare that to the most recent numbers, with about 70,000 - 110,000 players online per hour, and it's no wonder Innersloth has announced they'll be releasing Among Us 2 sometime in 2021 to add some key features and upgraded servers to handle the high population.

If you haven't watched or played Among Us before, don't worry too much, as it's pretty easy to figure out what makes the game tick. It shouldn't be long before you're conniving with teammates to get ahead, whether you're the Imposter or not, so let's take a look at how it works.

A match can be played with anywhere from 4-10 players. All players take the role of a crew member trying to survive on one of the game's 3 maps. One of your teammates takes the role of the "Imposter" who has been infected by a parasitic, shape-shifting alien and is hell-bent on deceiving and murdering everyone else on board.

Here comes the tricky part: the identity of the Imposter is only known to that player. The infected crew member can sneak around the ship to get other players and frame non-Imposters in the process. This chosen player can also sabotage parts of the map to keep everyone else on their toes.

The regular, non-infected crew's job is to repair and do tasks around the map to keep things running, try and stay alive, and figure out who the Imposter is so you can get rid of them. This is accomplished by a Survivor-style voting screen where players can chat and vote on who to send out of the airlock, which can get extremely heated at times.

Since the identity of the Imposter is only known to them, there's no way they're going to give themselves away and admit it. As Felix 'xQc' Lengyel does a great job of displaying above, being falsely banished can be one of the most frustrating things to happen in a game today.

Based on its current trajectory and how fast things are taking off on Twitch, Among Us almost seems like it could be the evil, scheming cousin of Fall Guys, and maybe even more popular by the time the sequel heads into beta next year.