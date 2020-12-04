Logo
Overwatch players discover Reinhardt is “broken” with new hammer buff

Published: 4/Dec/2020 23:18

by Michael Gwilliam
Reinhardt has been buffed
Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt

A new buff to Reinhardt on the Overwatch Experimental Card may be a bit too strong after players did some testing with his hammer.

The December 3 Overwatch patch brought in some big changes to three different heroes with Baptiste getting a nerf to Immorality Field, D.Va’s health getting reconfigured and Reinhardt seeing an increase to his hammer swing damage.

With his swing damage improved from 75 damage to 85, these has opened up some new damage breakpoints when factoring in Mercy and Zenyatta damage boosts.

The key thing to keep in mind with most Overwatch buffs is how they are influenced by other modifiers. With most heroes being at 200 HP, the sooner your damage can exceed that, the better.

Reinhardt on Hollywood
Reinhardt’s damage got a nice buff.

In the case of Reinhardt, his damage increase from 75 to 85 may not seem too insane until you start to factor in damage boosts. Mercy’s damage boost amplifies a hero’s attacks by 30% while Zenyatta’s Discord Orb makes it so any hero who is discorded takes 30% extra damage.

Previously, with 75 damage, one swing by Reinhardt while damage boosted or attacking a discorded target would deal 97.5. Now, however, when factoring in the 10 additional damage, that number becomes 110.5.

All it takes now is just two swings onto a 200 HP hero for Reinhardt to delete them, making the buff extra strong when he’s paired with a Mercy or Zenyatta.

Plus, there are a couple of extra elements to factor in. Reinhardt’s hammer deals cleave damage, which means that he can hit multiple enemies with a single blow. If he’s damage boosted by Mercy, he could take down teams with ease.

Not only that, but the Experimental patch also gave Reinhardt 50 extra health, meaning he has a bit more room to swing and live to tell the tale. This doesn’t even include the additional ultimate charge he will generate by doing more damage.

As you can see in the short clip, with the boost, Reinhardt can delete the 200 HP practice range bot in just one second, prompting Jon to caption the video: “Rein is broken.”

Reinhardt holds shield up
Reinhardt is a much more deadly tank with these buffs.

Others agreed. “Buffing Rein and D.Va when they don’t need it instead of nerfing overpowered heroes isn’t good man,” a user replied.

“I don’t think this is the answer we are looking for but I guess it’s better than what we got?” Florida Mayhem content creator Samito further chimed in referring to the state of the meta.

It will be interesting to see what the devs decide to do with these Reinhardt buffs and if they make it through to the live game after the experimental period ends.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.