Overwatch player shows that the Blizzard World roller coaster is deadly

Thanks to a player hopping over the pond to the Blizzard World rollercoaster, Overwatch fans can finally get an insight into how the ride works.

Blizzard World has become one of Overwatch’s most iconic maps. Featuring a whole host of little Easter Eggs such as the Heroes of the Storm Arcade, Diablo themed castle and Hearthstone Tavern, there’s one thing that fans have always wanted to take a look at: the roller coaster.

Decked out in the Hoarde themed banners featured in World of Warcraft, the roller coaster forms the perfect background to the Blizzard World battleground. When you’re not busy destroying the competition as Doomfist, it’s fun to take a moment to consider what a real-life Blizzard theme park would look like.

Well, as shown by one Reddit user, the roller coaster maybe isn’t something you’d want to take a spin on.

How to get to the Blizzard World roller coaster

One user on Reddit decided that while exploring as Pharah, they would jump jet all the way across the lake to take a closer look at the mysterious WoW themed carnival ride.

User MrIconicPlus posted a video showing himself sitting on one of the castle parapets across from the Hearthstone Tavern. From here, they use Pharah’s jump jet to weave around obstacles to reach the roller coaster.

Providing us with a bird’s eye view, MrIconicPlus’ video sees the roller-coaster plunge into the ground and take incredibly sharp corners at high speeds, things that would most likely leave riders in a tricky spot.

The comments are full of fans reacting to Blizzard’s slightly lackluster animations.

One user wrote a warning to the park management to fix their ride otherwise they ‘might get shut down for this’.

Another fan claimed that the roller coaster ‘needs a nerf’, because it’ll likely be one-shotting park goers left, right and center.

Finally, one player reminisced over their time creating virtual theme parks in the iconic Roller Coaster Tycoon, where often park attendees would fall out of roller coasters that were designed to go too fast or too high.

So while the Blizzard World roller coaster may look like a fun ride for thrill-seekers, it may not be the best idea to give it a whirl if the park is ever built in real life. It’s certainly a fun one for fans of Warcraft to look at, but riding it may bring you a little bit too close to becoming Forsaken and joining the Hoarde.