Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch player shows that the Blizzard World roller coaster is deadly

Published: 3/Dec/2020 11:26

by Lauren Bergin
Blizzard World Roller Coaster
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Thanks to a player hopping over the pond to the Blizzard World rollercoaster, Overwatch fans can finally get an insight into how the ride works. 

Blizzard World has become one of Overwatch’s most iconic maps. Featuring a whole host of little Easter Eggs such as the Heroes of the Storm Arcade, Diablo themed castle and Hearthstone Tavern, there’s one thing that fans have always wanted to take a look at: the roller coaster.

Decked out in the Hoarde themed banners featured in World of Warcraft, the roller coaster forms the perfect background to the Blizzard World battleground. When you’re not busy destroying the competition as Doomfist, it’s fun to take a moment to consider what a real-life Blizzard theme park would look like.

Well, as shown by one Reddit user, the roller coaster maybe isn’t something you’d want to take a spin on.

Overwatch Blizzard World Heroes Arcade
Blizzard Entertainment
The Heroes Arcade is just one of many Blizzard references.

How to get to the Blizzard World roller coaster

One user on Reddit decided that while exploring as Pharah, they would jump jet all the way across the lake to take a closer look at the mysterious WoW themed carnival ride.

User MrIconicPlus posted a video showing himself sitting on one of the castle parapets across from the Hearthstone Tavern. From here, they use Pharah’s jump jet to weave around obstacles to reach the roller coaster.

Providing us with a bird’s eye view, MrIconicPlus’ video sees the roller-coaster plunge into the ground and take incredibly sharp corners at high speeds, things that would most likely leave riders in a tricky spot.

This is how the roller coaster functions in Blizzard World from r/Overwatch

The comments are full of fans reacting to Blizzard’s slightly lackluster animations.

One user wrote a warning to the park management to fix their ride otherwise they ‘might get shut down for this’.

Card

Another fan claimed that the roller coaster ‘needs a nerf’, because it’ll likely be one-shotting park goers left, right and center.

Card

Finally, one player reminisced over their time creating virtual theme parks in the iconic Roller Coaster Tycoon, where often park attendees would fall out of roller coasters that were designed to go too fast or too high.

Card

So while the Blizzard World roller coaster may look like a fun ride for thrill-seekers, it may not be the best idea to give it a whirl if the park is ever built in real life. It’s certainly a fun one for fans of Warcraft to look at, but riding it may bring you a little bit too close to becoming Forsaken and joining the Hoarde.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.