Overwatch

Dafran shows off incredible Overwatch Dynamite tactic with Ashe

Published: 4/Dec/2020 0:04

by Michael Gwilliam
Dafran plays Ashe in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Twitch streamer-turned-farmer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca showed that he is still insane at Overwatch by utilizing a simple trick with the hero Ashe.

Dafran has long been considered one of the best Overwatch players on the planet, despite only spending one stage in OWL back in season 2. While he was known mostly for his sensational McCree, Soldier, and Tracer plays, the Danish DPS star can also frag out on Ashe.

During a December 3 broadcast, Dafran found himself attacking on Junkertown and in a prime position to help his team capture Point B.

On the Ashe, Dafran noticed all sorts of enemies were grouping in a small room they need to funnel through to get into the streets phase area. With his Widowmaker ally using her ultimate to fully reveal their location, Francesca decided to take matters into his own hands.

Ashe leads her team on Rialto
Blizzard Entertainment
Ashe can be a big threat with Dynamite.

With his B.O.B active on the other side of the room and the enemies waiting for the big Omnic butler to disappear before they made their move, Dafran threw his Dynamite barely inside.

Ashe’s Dynamite can be one of the most impactful abilities in Overwatch, dealing massive damage upon the explosion and then a bit more over time. Those closest to the explosion take 50 damage with 100 burn damage coming over time.

Once the Dynamite exploded, the enemy Ashe, Baptiste, Zenyatta and Widowmaker were at his mercy. Speaking of Mercy, the Dane had one pocketing him, making sure he inflicted extra damage.

With some simple hip firing, he was able to eliminate the three targets before ADSing to dink the Widow for the quadruple kill – plus, 60% in brand new ultimate charge for another B.O.B.

“That’s an Overwatch League play, dude!” he exclaimed. “Holy f**k, dude.”

The best part about the whole sequence is just how simple it really was, and there is no reason you can’t replicate it in your games. Just remember how easy Ashe’s Dynamite can be to land if you don’t overcomplicate the toss and opt to just hip fire.

It may not be the flashiest, but it can win entire team fights with relative ease. Give it a shot next time you queue up as DPS.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.