Dafran shows off incredible Overwatch Dynamite tactic with Ashe

Twitch streamer-turned-farmer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca showed that he is still insane at Overwatch by utilizing a simple trick with the hero Ashe.

Dafran has long been considered one of the best Overwatch players on the planet, despite only spending one stage in OWL back in season 2. While he was known mostly for his sensational McCree, Soldier, and Tracer plays, the Danish DPS star can also frag out on Ashe.

During a December 3 broadcast, Dafran found himself attacking on Junkertown and in a prime position to help his team capture Point B.

On the Ashe, Dafran noticed all sorts of enemies were grouping in a small room they need to funnel through to get into the streets phase area. With his Widowmaker ally using her ultimate to fully reveal their location, Francesca decided to take matters into his own hands.

With his B.O.B active on the other side of the room and the enemies waiting for the big Omnic butler to disappear before they made their move, Dafran threw his Dynamite barely inside.

Ashe’s Dynamite can be one of the most impactful abilities in Overwatch, dealing massive damage upon the explosion and then a bit more over time. Those closest to the explosion take 50 damage with 100 burn damage coming over time.

Once the Dynamite exploded, the enemy Ashe, Baptiste, Zenyatta and Widowmaker were at his mercy. Speaking of Mercy, the Dane had one pocketing him, making sure he inflicted extra damage.

With some simple hip firing, he was able to eliminate the three targets before ADSing to dink the Widow for the quadruple kill – plus, 60% in brand new ultimate charge for another B.O.B.

“That’s an Overwatch League play, dude!” he exclaimed. “Holy f**k, dude.”

The best part about the whole sequence is just how simple it really was, and there is no reason you can’t replicate it in your games. Just remember how easy Ashe’s Dynamite can be to land if you don’t overcomplicate the toss and opt to just hip fire.

It may not be the flashiest, but it can win entire team fights with relative ease. Give it a shot next time you queue up as DPS.