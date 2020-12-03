Overwatch Dec 3 update nerfs Baptiste, buffs DVa & Reinhardt: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bringing in a bunch of big changes to multiple heroes on the Experimental Card.

In total, three heroes are receiving some sizable changes that could drastically switch up the meta as we know it.

Overwatch players who have been annoyed by Baptiste in recent weeks will be happy to know that Immortality Field is seeing a HP nerf while his new IMAX-sized Amplification Matrix will cost more ultimate charge.

Now, his Immortality Field drone will be only 150 HP, down from its previous 200. This does open up some new damage thresholds. For example, now, a direct hit from a Junkrat grenade or a rocket from either Pharah rocket or Soldier 76 can be followed up with a melee to destroy it.

Additionally, Amp Matrix will cost 15% more ultimate charge, which is a nice change given his recent buffs.

According to Community Manager Josh Nash, “buffs to his Biotic Launcher and Amplification Matrix, have resulted in him over-performing within the Support role” and that’s why he’s getting tweaked.

Elsewhere, D.Va is seeing her health changed up with her armor and base health going from 200/400 to 300/300.

“We’re attempting to make some adjustments to D.Va’s mech that should allow her to sustain more damage from shotguns, beams, and weapons with high rates of fire,” Nash explained. “Armor blocks 5 damage for each individual hit that deals 10 or more damage. We feel that the re-allocation of 100 of D.Va’s health towards her armor will allow her to better perform within the Tank role.”

Finally, Reinhardt is getting a sizable buff in both his HP and hammer attack. Now, his base armor is increased from 200 to 250 and his hammer swing damage is enhanced, moving up to 85 damage from 75.

Once again, Nash explained why stating: “Reinhardt’s kit requires him to be up close and personal with enemies, so we want to make sure that he’s still capable of fulfilling his role as he closes distance with an enemy.”

As always, this is just the Experimental Mode so it’s possible not all these changes go through to the other modes, but it’s a good sign for how the devs want to take Overwatch going into the release of the sequel.

Full patch notes:

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance changes. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Baptiste

Immortality Field

Health decreased from 200 to 150

Amplification Matrix

Ultimate cost increased by 15%

Developer Comments: To adjust Baptiste’s overall power for the recent increased effectiveness of his Biotic Launcher and Amplification Matrix, we’re taking some durability out of Immortality Field and increasing the cost of his ultimate once again.

D.Va

General

Mech Armor/Health has been redistributed from 200/400 to 300/300

Developer Comments: We’re increasing the ratio of armor to health that D.Va’s mech has to enable it to withstand more damage from shotguns, beams, and weapons with a high rate of fire.

Reinhardt

General

Base Armor increased from 200 to 250

Rocket Hammer

Damage increased from 75 to 85

Developer Comments: The intent of these changes is to slightly bolster Reinhardt’s frontline presence once he closes the distance with an enemy. The increased Rocket Hammer damage will reduce the number of swings necessary to eliminate some heroes so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the overall impact of this change.