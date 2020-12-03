ent-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 vary: user-agent x-nitro-rev: d32a9f1 link:; rel="https://api.w.org/" link:; rel="alternate"; type="application/json" link:; rel=shortlink Overwatch Dec 3 update nerfs Baptiste, buffs DVa & Reinhardt: patch notes - Dexerto
Overwatch Dec 3 update nerfs Baptiste, buffs DVa & Reinhardt: patch notes

Published: 3/Dec/2020 19:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Baptiste lamp on paris
Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste D.Va Reinhardt

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bringing in a bunch of big changes to multiple heroes on the Experimental Card.

In total, three heroes are receiving some sizable changes that could drastically switch up the meta as we know it.

Overwatch players who have been annoyed by Baptiste in recent weeks will be happy to know that Immortality Field is seeing a HP nerf while his new IMAX-sized Amplification Matrix will cost more ultimate charge.

Now, his Immortality Field drone will be only 150 HP, down from its previous 200. This does open up some new damage thresholds. For example, now, a direct hit from a Junkrat grenade or a rocket from either Pharah rocket or Soldier 76 can be followed up with a melee to destroy it.

Baptiste jumping in front of Reinhardt during an Overwatch competitive match.
Blizzard Entertainment
Baptiste has seen his Immortality Field nerfed.

Additionally, Amp Matrix will cost 15% more ultimate charge, which is a nice change given his recent buffs.

According to Community Manager Josh Nash, “buffs to his Biotic Launcher and Amplification Matrix, have resulted in him over-performing within the Support role” and that’s why he’s getting tweaked.

Elsewhere, D.Va is seeing her health changed up with her armor and base health going from 200/400 to 300/300.

D.va fights on Hollywood
Blizzard Entertainment
D.Va’s health got a nice change.

“We’re attempting to make some adjustments to D.Va’s mech that should allow her to sustain more damage from shotguns, beams, and weapons with high rates of fire,” Nash explained. “Armor blocks 5 damage for each individual hit that deals 10 or more damage. We feel that the re-allocation of 100 of D.Va’s health towards her armor will allow her to better perform within the Tank role.”

Finally, Reinhardt is getting a sizable buff in both his HP and hammer attack. Now, his base armor is increased from 200 to 250 and his hammer swing damage is enhanced, moving up to 85 damage from 75.

Once again, Nash explained why stating: “Reinhardt’s kit requires him to be up close and personal with enemies, so we want to make sure that he’s still capable of fulfilling his role as he closes distance with an enemy.”

Reinhardt on Kings Row
Blizzard Entertainment
Reinhardt is an even bigger threat with more health and damage.

As always, this is just the Experimental Mode so it’s possible not all these changes go through to the other modes, but it’s a good sign for how the devs want to take Overwatch going into the release of the sequel.

Full patch notes:

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance changes. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Baptiste

Immortality Field

  • Health decreased from 200 to 150

Amplification Matrix

  • Ultimate cost increased by 15%

Developer Comments: To adjust Baptiste’s overall power for the recent increased effectiveness of his Biotic Launcher and Amplification Matrix, we’re taking some durability out of Immortality Field and increasing the cost of his ultimate once again.

D.Va

General

  • Mech Armor/Health has been redistributed from 200/400 to 300/300

Developer Comments: We’re increasing the ratio of armor to health that D.Va’s mech has to enable it to withstand more damage from shotguns, beams, and weapons with a high rate of fire.

Reinhardt

General

  • Base Armor increased from 200 to 250

Rocket Hammer

  • Damage increased from 75 to 85

Developer Comments: The intent of these changes is to slightly bolster Reinhardt’s frontline presence once he closes the distance with an enemy. The increased Rocket Hammer damage will reduce the number of swings necessary to eliminate some heroes so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the overall impact of this change.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.