 Overwatch Oct 29 update buffs McCree, Mei, Brig and more: patch notes - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch Oct 29 update buffs McCree, Mei, Brig and more: patch notes

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:47 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 18:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, bringing in several major buffs from the Experimental Card, but not Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix increase.

Notably, for fans of McCree, they’ll be pleased to know that his reload speed has been buffed along with his health, going from 200 to 225.

The change in health may seem minor, but in the heat of battle, it can be the difference between landing a fatal shot on an enemy or dying before firing that last bullet.

Mei has also received a massive buff with her ammo not being restored by 15 per second when she’s in Cryo-Freeze. This should make her a massive threat when she’s healing up as when she comes out, she’ll be locked and loaded.

Mei uses ice block
Blizzard Entertainment
Mei will now gain ammo when in her block.

Additionally, her Ice Wall sees its cooldown reduced, so that ability will be up more often.

Moving onto Brigitte, the shield maiden is getting a small health buff, which should help her get the Inspire passive online and improve her survivability.

Meanwhile, Baptiste is getting several changes by being able to shoot faster at the expense of losing one damage per shot and sees her healing buffed by 10.

McCree on Hanamura
Blizzard Entertainment
McCree just got a lot deadlier.

However, the big Amplification Matrix buff is not going through yet. Community Manager Josh Nash wrote that the dev team thinks, “the width increase from 5 to 9 meters is a positive change to Baptiste’s gameplay because it makes the ability more easily usable for his allies without gathering closely together. We’re planning to add this update to the live game in an upcoming patch after an art polish pass.”

Finally, Widowmaker is getting a small health nerf with her base HP dropping from 200 to 175. This should help keep her in check at the highest levels of play.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher

  • (Primary Fire) Recovery time reduced from 0.45 to 0.38 seconds
  • (Primary Fire) Damage reduced from 25 to 24
  • (Secondary Fire) Recovery increased from 0.8 to 0.9 seconds
  • (Secondary Fire) Healing increased from 50 to 60

Developer Comments: We’re making some adjustments to Baptiste’s Biotic Launcher firing cadence that will make dealing damage quicker and landing a healing grenade more impactful.

Brigitte

General

  • Base health increased from 150 to 175

McCree

General

  • Base health increased from 200 to 225

Peacekeeper

  • (General) Reload time reduced from 1.5 to 1.2 seconds

Mei

Cryo-Freeze

  • Now restores 15 ammo per second

Ice Wall

  • Cooldown lowered from 13 to 12 seconds

Developer Comments: Since we previously made Mei’s primary fire relatively more expensive, she spends more time out of ammo and this was particularly noticeable when unable to reload while in Cryo-Freeze. To help smooth out this gameplay she now regains some ammo during Cryo-Freeze.

Symmetra

General

  • Base shields increased from 100 to 125

Widowmaker

General

  • Base health reduced from 200 to 175

Developer Comments: We’re making some max health adjustments in 25 HP increments to allow for more fine tuning of heroes’ power. Until now this was done in 50 HP increments to help simplify the understanding how many hits an enemy hero could withstand.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm