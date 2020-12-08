 Overwatch player somehow saves up 1000 loot boxes without buying any - Dexerto
Overwatch player somehow saves up 1000 loot boxes without buying any

Published: 8/Dec/2020 23:59

by Bill Cooney
Junkrat 1000 Loot Boxes
Blizzard Entertainment

An Overwatch player who apparently has the patience of a saint has managed to collect 1000 free loot boxes — and claims they don’t have plans to open them anytime soon either.

Blizzard has gotten plenty of flak for Overwatch’s loot boxes over the years, but players know there’s still no feeling like cracking one open every time you reach a new level.

This might be why one player’s recent accomplishment of hoarding 1000 free loot boxes is so impressive, especially since most of us can’t make it past 4 or 5 before giving in.

That’s right, over the last 5 years Reddit user JugglingJew07 saved every single free loot box they received from leveling up and endorsements, and even every single past event they’ve played.

1000 Loot Boxes! 5 years ago I set a goal to reach 1000 loot boxes but as time and life went on I was able to play less and less. Until last night! I finally reached my goal. Here are some of the old seasons I played through. from Overwatch

The clip of all the rewards plays like a tour through Overwatch’s seasonal events. Every single one is represented — with more in one place than most players will ever see firsthand.

In total there are: 2 Legendary Anniversary, 42 Anniversary, 78 Archives, 77 Lunar New Year, 62 Winter Wonderland, 89 Halloween, 56 Summer Games, and 594 regular loot boxes.

JugglingJew07 said they have no plans to start opening them now, despite other players urging them to. Instead, it seems they’re going to save until 2000, or until the Overwatch servers shut down, whichever comes first.

Luckily for us though, another user named fuzzypickle16 recently opened 1000 of the drops as well, and recorded the results, which are fairly interesting, and explain why it always feels like we’re getting four grays and a blue (because we usually are).

1000 loot box results
fuzzypickle16
What comes out of 1000 loot boxes.

If you were getting inspired, thinking getting 1000 boxes might finally be your chance to get four golds at once, think again, as the odds for four legendaries at once seems to be less than 1 in 1000. Still, it would do a wonderful job of filling out the Hero Gallery.

No matter how many loot boxes you have right now, you’ll have a chance to get more once the Winter Wonderland event gets going soon. There’s no definite release date just yet, but it usually begins in the first few weeks of December. Since Overwatch usually updates on Thursdays, we’d keep our eyes out for later on in the week.

Pokemon fan explains how he got viral million dollar card collection

Published: 8/Dec/2020 23:31 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 23:34

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTubers viral Pokemon Card collection worth millions.
YouTube: PokeMans Alex

The Pokemon Trading Card Game community was thrown for a loop back in November when a YouTuber revealed his viral collection worth millions. Now the content creator has explained how he came to own the stash of rare items after receiving a flood of “hate” from viewers.

On November 22, Pokemon card collectors around the world were floored when YouTuber PokeMans Alex revealed he had a collection worth millions. The owner had stacks of every ‘mon from the 1999 Base Set, including 111 Charizards.

However after receiving criticism and hate from viewers, the content creator released an update video on December 8 where he explained how he built up his insane assortment of rare Nintendo collectibles.

Screenshot of YouTuber holding up 111 Charizard Pokemon cards.
YouTube: PokeMans Alex
The YouTuber showed off his mind-blowing set in November where he revealed he had 111 Charizards.

Pokemon fan explains how he built jaw-dropping TCG collection

During his latest upload, PokeMans Alex revealed he had gotten backlash from some critics. “I tried to stay away from the sheer amount of hate I’ve been receiving. But some of you guys are damn mean. A lot of people saying the cards were printed, like if you know so much why aren’t you doing it? Some people calling me a thief… Jesus Christ,” he said.

The content creator then explained his family built up the collection over a few years. “I’ve only collected these cards when I was young. I was five when I started. My dad is actually the main collector of our family. He made my entire family put all of our cards into binders. By the time I grew out of it, my aunts and uncles had all these cards,” he continued.

Alex then revealed that while most families threw out their kids’ Pokemon cards, his didn’t. According to the fan, his dad kept collecting after they had stopped: “A few of the shops he was quite friendly with, they had old stock left over. When it came to the newer cards coming out, they sold a large amount of [older] cards. They were happy to sell in bulk. My dad bought a large amount of them.”

(Topic starts at 00:26)

It’s not entirely known what PokeMan Alex’s collection is actually worth, as he has yet to get them graded. But even a PSA 10 unlimited Charizard has been selling for around $30k – and he has 111 of them.

While many parents threw out their children’s collection years ago, the YouTuber’s family held on to them. His stash has left many collectors floored, as its unprecedented to own that many duplicates of the rare 1999 collectibles.