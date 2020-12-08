Overwatch player somehow saves up 1000 loot boxes without buying any - Dexerto

An Overwatch player who apparently has the patience of a saint has managed to collect 1000 free loot boxes — and claims they don’t have plans to open them anytime soon either.

Blizzard has gotten plenty of flak for Overwatch’s loot boxes over the years, but players know there’s still no feeling like cracking one open every time you reach a new level.

This might be why one player’s recent accomplishment of hoarding 1000 free loot boxes is so impressive, especially since most of us can’t make it past 4 or 5 before giving in.

That’s right, over the last 5 years Reddit user JugglingJew07 saved every single free loot box they received from leveling up and endorsements, and even every single past event they’ve played.

The clip of all the rewards plays like a tour through Overwatch’s seasonal events. Every single one is represented — with more in one place than most players will ever see firsthand.

In total there are: 2 Legendary Anniversary, 42 Anniversary, 78 Archives, 77 Lunar New Year, 62 Winter Wonderland, 89 Halloween, 56 Summer Games, and 594 regular loot boxes.

JugglingJew07 said they have no plans to start opening them now, despite other players urging them to. Instead, it seems they’re going to save until 2000, or until the Overwatch servers shut down, whichever comes first.

Luckily for us though, another user named fuzzypickle16 recently opened 1000 of the drops as well, and recorded the results, which are fairly interesting, and explain why it always feels like we’re getting four grays and a blue (because we usually are).

If you were getting inspired, thinking getting 1000 boxes might finally be your chance to get four golds at once, think again, as the odds for four legendaries at once seems to be less than 1 in 1000. Still, it would do a wonderful job of filling out the Hero Gallery.

No matter how many loot boxes you have right now, you’ll have a chance to get more once the Winter Wonderland event gets going soon. There’s no definite release date just yet, but it usually begins in the first few weeks of December. Since Overwatch usually updates on Thursdays, we’d keep our eyes out for later on in the week.