 Overwatch player shows advantage of “confirm Duplication” as Echo - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch player shows advantage of “confirm Duplication” as Echo

Published: 29/Oct/2020 16:43

by Michael Gwilliam
Echo duplicating Overwatch targets
Blizzard Entertainment

Echo

Overwatch’s newest hero Echo has proven to be a very complex yet powerful character since her debut. Now, players are finding new ways to take advantage of the Duplicate ultimate, primarily its “confirm” function.

Because Echo has the ability to transform into any enemy hero on the battlefield, assuming they’re alive, there’s always a chance that in the heat of the moment, players Duplicate a hero they didn’t intend on copying.

This can be a real pain, because there are some heroes that are much better Duplicate prospects than others. However, the confirm Duplication option can ensure no mistakes are made.

There are other benefits to having the confirm option on too, such as being able to get in a much better position when the actual Duplicate is initiated.

Echo using Focusing Beam
Blizzard Entertainment
Echo has a lot of tools to be a pain for enemy teams.

As Redditor Hard-Light_Hackerman shows, by selecting the Symmetra as a target and then flying towards the Rialto high ground, they’re able to put themselves in a prime position to get the most out of the ultimate.

Once on the high ground and out of the enemy’s line of sight, they’re able to place down multiple turrets and a teleporter to tele-bomb the opponent’s backline and become a massive threat.

Right away, they’re able to take down both of the enemy supports and build up Symmetra’s Photon Barrier to protect themselves while continuing to pressure the tanks and Hanzo.

Why the Confirm Duplication option is superior. from Overwatch

Overall, the play itself is extremely well done and results in five kills going the way of the Echo player and the payload reaching the first checkpoint.

Had the confirm Duplication option been off, then it’s possible that Symmetra would never have been able to begin the attack on the high ground and not be anywhere near as effective.

If you enjoy playing Echo or are thinking of maining her, be sure to change your settings to have confirm Duplication on to ensure that you’re copying the right hero and that you can make use of Echo’s mobility before transforming.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm