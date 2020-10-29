Overwatch player shows advantage of “confirm Duplication” as Echo - Dexerto

Overwatch’s newest hero Echo has proven to be a very complex yet powerful character since her debut. Now, players are finding new ways to take advantage of the Duplicate ultimate, primarily its “confirm” function.

Because Echo has the ability to transform into any enemy hero on the battlefield, assuming they’re alive, there’s always a chance that in the heat of the moment, players Duplicate a hero they didn’t intend on copying.

This can be a real pain, because there are some heroes that are much better Duplicate prospects than others. However, the confirm Duplication option can ensure no mistakes are made.

There are other benefits to having the confirm option on too, such as being able to get in a much better position when the actual Duplicate is initiated.

As Redditor Hard-Light_Hackerman shows, by selecting the Symmetra as a target and then flying towards the Rialto high ground, they’re able to put themselves in a prime position to get the most out of the ultimate.

Once on the high ground and out of the enemy’s line of sight, they’re able to place down multiple turrets and a teleporter to tele-bomb the opponent’s backline and become a massive threat.

Right away, they’re able to take down both of the enemy supports and build up Symmetra’s Photon Barrier to protect themselves while continuing to pressure the tanks and Hanzo.

Overall, the play itself is extremely well done and results in five kills going the way of the Echo player and the payload reaching the first checkpoint.

Had the confirm Duplication option been off, then it’s possible that Symmetra would never have been able to begin the attack on the high ground and not be anywhere near as effective.

If you enjoy playing Echo or are thinking of maining her, be sure to change your settings to have confirm Duplication on to ensure that you’re copying the right hero and that you can make use of Echo’s mobility before transforming.