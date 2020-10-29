Overwatch Oct 28 update makes Sombra more consistent than ever - Dexerto

The October 28 Overwatch update has arrived and the latest patch comes with a ton of critical bug fixes, many of which will give Sombra mains a huge sigh of relief.

Blizzard has been on a hot streak with major quality of life improvements over the past few days. On Oct. 20, it was Wrecking Ball and Lucio that received some much-needed changes. A few days later, on Oct. 22, multiple heroes had their health adjusted.

Now, it’s time for Sombra players to rejoice as the latest update is almost entirely for them. While a ton of bug fixes were in focus this time around, it’s clear that Sombra was Blizzard’s top priority for this patch.

If you’ve been avoiding the hero, now is the time to jump back in with your favorite hacker. Here’s everything there is to know about the latest Overwatch update.

Sombra is the only hero that received changes in the October 28 patch notes. Everything else on the list purely focused on general bug fixes. Two main changes for the Damage dealer should make her life easier than ever.

First up, a rare Translocator bug was squashed. Seemingly at random, her teleporting ability could go on its full six-second cooldown if it was destroyed while being used. As with most abilities in Overwatch, if they’re taken out the split moment in which they’re triggered, the game often refunds them right away. Sombra’s translocator should now function just the same.

Moreover, if you’re invisible with the hero, you can now rely on her intel more than ever before. Sombra is supposed to be notified when an enemy spots her while cloaked. That hadn’t been the case from time to time due to a pesky bug. Though the brand new update has completely fixed this issue.

No matter where you are or how many opposing players spot you, you will now be properly alerted when enemies are onto the case.

Among the other changes were plenty of fixes for the Workshop mode. Funnily enough, if Sombra is more than double her normal size for whatever reason, she’ll be detected properly in that form too.

The full list of changes in the October 28 patch can be found below.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that would cause colorblind friendly names for duel and elimination game modes to not appear properly

Heroes

Sombra

Fixed a rare bug where Sombra’s translocator could be on cooldown after use if it was shot at the same time it was used

Fixed a bug that would cause Sombra to not receive a detect notification when being seen or receive a detect notification without being seen by an enemy

Workshop