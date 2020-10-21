Overwatch Oct 20 patch fixes Wrecking Ball, changes Lucio wallride, more - Dexerto

The latest Overwatch update has made some key adjustments to both Wrecking Ball and Lucio, along with a huge assortment of Workshop changes to make creator’s lives easier.

Wrecking Ball and Lucio are two heroes in Overwatch that depend on their movement abilities. One swings around with a Grappling Claw while the other sticks to walls to get around the map. Both have been changed for the better in the latest patch.

The October 20 PTR update focuses a great deal on additions to the Workshop, as well as an improvement to networking in Custom Games. However, two big character changes also snuck into the patch notes.

Whether you’re a Tank or Support main, there’s good reason to be on top of these changes before your next session. Here’s everything Blizzard updated in the latest Overwatch patch.

After accidentally ruining Wrecking Ball’s movement in a September 23 update, Tank players can now rest easy. The new PTR patch has “improved target detection to help with the consistency of connecting to walls.”

Instead of launching the claw and fumbling, you should now be able to grapple around the map as you could before. Given that this change is being tested on the PTR first, there’s a chance things could still be a bit clunky. But expect to see improvements make their way to the live servers over the coming days.

Lucio’s movement is also improved as part of the October 20 patch. The Support hero will now “perform his wall jump boost immediately upon releasing Jump to leave the wall.”

This will be the default option moving forward. Instead of having to manually jump again after leaving a surface, Lucio will now launch forward automatically.

If you still want that manual control, however, Blizzard has provided a setting to toggle this off. Ultimately, it should come as a welcome change to Lucio mains. It’s one less mechanic to worry about when gliding overhead.

Last but not least for character changes, Lucio can also cancel wallrides easier than ever before. A simple press of the crouch button will now drop the hero off of any wall without triggering a jump.

Alongside these improvements, Blizzard also included a ton of quality of life updates for custom games and the Workshop.

There is a new ‘minimum latency’ option for private lobbies as the ongoing global crisis forces most competition online. This should result in a more balanced state of affairs for online matches and community tournaments.

Log to Inspector gives a workshop coder the ability to write their own custom logs. This is really useful, because it helps w/debugging. However, logs can be exported, and anything that is exposed to the Workshop can be logged. Which means….Workshop Stats 2/x — Ben Trautman (@CaptainPlanetOW) October 20, 2020

Moreover, creators will be happy to see a ton of improvements to the Workshop kit in Overwatch. From new functions to a brand new log with game-changing potential in scrims, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into. You can find the full list of Workshop additions below.