Overwatch fans clown bootleg Soldier 76 on knock-off toy gun

Overwatch fans lost it after finding a bootleg image of Solider 76 seen on the packaging for a foreign toy gun.

Physical toys based on video games are some of the most profitable merchandise in the industry.

As such, fans often find hilarious-looking knock-off toys from popular franchises on store shelves in lieu of official merch.

This is the case for one toy gun in Croatia, which used a bootleg rendition of Overwatch’s Solider 76 as a mascot and fans can get enough of it.

Overwatch fans clown bootleg Solider 76

Blizzard Soldier 76’s iconic silver hair and glowing red visor certainly looks…different on the knock-off rendition.

The image of the toy gun gained traction on the Overwatch subreddit, thanks to a post by user maxigax1 who called the character “Fighter 74.”

On the bottom left corner of the packaging, fans clearly recognized a character who’s meant to represent the battle-hardened Overwatch Hero.

The bootleg version mimics the black and blue color scheme of the original design’s clothing, albeit in a much more simplified outfit.

However, the dead giveaway of this being a copycat is the silver hair and red-tinted “visor” this lovingly dubbed ‘Soldier 74’ is wearing.

After noticing the similarities fans immediately begin making jokes about the knock-off.

“This is actually Army Guy 63,” said user ethangeorgia_CG, while another instead insisted that was “Battleman 23.”

DanGimeno commented that “I see this Fighter 74 and somehow I only see Ben Stiller and his Blue Steel look,” referring to the knock-off’s strange pouty lips.

Other fans focused on the strange logo, giving the odd choice to have the word “gun” split the world “battle” in the toy’s branding.

“Tactical Batguntle Activated,” said user Luna_Crios.

When asked why they found the toy in question, maxigax1 said “in a Big Tommy Hipermarket,” which is one of the leading supermarket chains in Croatia.

While Blizzard likely will never notice or care about this toy brand using Soldier 76’s likeness, it certainly gave the Overwatch community something to laugh about.