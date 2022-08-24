Overwatch community divided over Junker Queen nerfs for OW2 release

Overwatch devs have confirmed Junker Queen will be getting nerfed ahead of Overwatch 2 going live, with fans seemingly decided about the news without really getting a chance to test her first.

Junker Queen quickly won over the hearts of Overwatch fans when she was brought into the game during the open beta earlier this year. However, fans were quick to point out how powerful she is in comparison to the other tank characters in the game.

Overwatch devs finally addressed this criticism just days ago, confirming that Junker Queen will be tweaked when Overwatch 2 does go live on October 4.

While many fans are happy to hear this news, others are frustrated that she is already being nerfed and changed when players haven’t even really had the chance to master her original playstyle at all.

In particular though, these calls to rebalance Junker Queen are a result of many pro players highlighting just how powerful she is compared to other tank characters. Recent Overwatch League matches prove this, with almost all matches and teams showcases Junker Queen heavily compared to her tank counterparts.

This split reaction from the Overwatch community signifies a divide between those who are happy about Junker Queen’s nerfing and those who are disappointed by the news. One Twitter user even begged the Overwatch devs to not turn the game into League of Legends in that they “nerf the champs.”

An alternative situation brought up by other members of the community is to bring up the power level of the other tanks instead of bringing Junker Queen’s down. This logic is supported by the idea this makes tanks more important, especially with the role now standing solo.

Exact details on how Junker Queen will be nerfed when Overwatch 2 goes live are yet to be revealed.