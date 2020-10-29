 Overwatch battle pass? Blizzard teases major changes for franchise - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch battle pass? Blizzard teases major changes for franchise

Published: 29/Oct/2020 23:00

by Nate Searl
Overwatch
Activision Blizzard

Share

An Activision Blizzard investor reveals that the Overwatch franchise is in for some major innovations that should help bring in consistent revenue. It sounds like the game might be getting a Battle Pass. 

Overwatch has been one of the most consistent games since its release back in 2016 with a very basic business model. The game has a set cost and the only microtransactions are loot boxes that provide cosmetic items.

New cosmetic items only come out during seasonal events, which are the same every year, and there isn’t currently any form of Battle Pass. According to an Activision Blizzard investor, the business model is going to change soon.

Is Overwatch getting a Battle Pass?

Most popular online multiplayer games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, etc. are free to play and have some form of Battle Pass that helps them bring in money. Overwatch never did this, and currently relies on game sales and loot box sales to bring in revenue.

Overwatch Battle Pass
Epic Games
What the Battle Pass looks like in Fortnite.

With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, Activision Blizzard will likely change their business model for the game. A Battle Pass would be a great solution. It gives players new cosmetics along with an extra incentive to play, and it gives Activision Blizzard a new way to profit off the franchise.

Battle Passes are generally great ways to get players involved in a game by giving them quests and other incentives to play while offering players exclusive cosmetic content to flex on their opponents with. In Overwatch, this could be skins, sprays, voice lines, highlight intros, or new items that haven’t been revealed yet.

Overwatch 2 surveys

Activision Blizzard has also sent out surveys about Overwatch 2. YouTuber Stylosa went over the survey, which asks questions about potential different features and editions of the game. It seems like they are mulling over several different ideas.

In addition to a potential Battle Pass, it seems like Overwatch 2 will have new ways to customize skins. This could mean changing the color of the skins or maybe changing clothing items or weapons like in Dota 2.

If Overwatch goes free-to-play when Overwatch 2 comes out, a Battle Pass seems inevitable. We will undoubtedly learn more about it in the coming months.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm