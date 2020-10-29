Overwatch battle pass? Blizzard teases major changes for franchise - Dexerto

An Activision Blizzard investor reveals that the Overwatch franchise is in for some major innovations that should help bring in consistent revenue. It sounds like the game might be getting a Battle Pass.

Overwatch has been one of the most consistent games since its release back in 2016 with a very basic business model. The game has a set cost and the only microtransactions are loot boxes that provide cosmetic items.

New cosmetic items only come out during seasonal events, which are the same every year, and there isn’t currently any form of Battle Pass. According to an Activision Blizzard investor, the business model is going to change soon.

Is Overwatch getting a Battle Pass?

Most popular online multiplayer games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, etc. are free to play and have some form of Battle Pass that helps them bring in money. Overwatch never did this, and currently relies on game sales and loot box sales to bring in revenue.

With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, Activision Blizzard will likely change their business model for the game. A Battle Pass would be a great solution. It gives players new cosmetics along with an extra incentive to play, and it gives Activision Blizzard a new way to profit off the franchise.

Battle Passes are generally great ways to get players involved in a game by giving them quests and other incentives to play while offering players exclusive cosmetic content to flex on their opponents with. In Overwatch, this could be skins, sprays, voice lines, highlight intros, or new items that haven’t been revealed yet.

Overwatch 2 surveys

Activision Blizzard has also sent out surveys about Overwatch 2. YouTuber Stylosa went over the survey, which asks questions about potential different features and editions of the game. It seems like they are mulling over several different ideas.

In addition to a potential Battle Pass, it seems like Overwatch 2 will have new ways to customize skins. This could mean changing the color of the skins or maybe changing clothing items or weapons like in Dota 2.

If Overwatch goes free-to-play when Overwatch 2 comes out, a Battle Pass seems inevitable. We will undoubtedly learn more about it in the coming months.