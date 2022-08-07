Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 3 dates officially announced

Blizzard has announced the start date for Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Volume 3 in a short video that also teased some of the skins set to appear.

In 2022, Blizzard started Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix event which brings back exclusive cosmetics for a limited time so players can earn them again.

With Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 concluded, fans were wondering when Vol. 3 would begin, and what skins would make a return.

Now, Blizzard has officially announced the start date for Overwatch’s Anniversary Vol. 3, along with some teasers about which skins will reappear.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch once again teased the return of Sigma’s Legendary Maestro skin for the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event.

Blizzard announced the start date through a tweet from the official Overwatch Twitter account that said “Let’s boogie. Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 begins August 9.”

Blizzard attached a brief 15-second video to the tweet that showed various Heroes lined up waiting to gain entry to a dance club.

However, some heroes are wearing previous Overwatch Anniversary-specific skins, which fans can get a glimpse of despite only appearing from the legs up.

In order of appearance, fans can see Doomfist’s Legendary Formal Skin, Widowmaker’s Epic Electric skin, Zenyatta’s Legendary Zealot skin, and Orisa’s Legendary Forest Spirit skin.

Following Orisa there’s Cassidy’s Legendary Vigilante, Moira’s Legendary Venus skin, Sigma’s Legendary Maestro skin, and Ashe in her Legendary Mardi Gras skin.

As fans witnessed from the previous two Anniversary Remix events, fan-favorite skins are not only reappearing from the vault but are also getting remixed from their original versions.

Given that fact, it may be assumed that Blizzard is teasing that some of these skins will be getting remixed in the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event.

At the moment it’s not clear which skins Blizzard is remixing, so fans will just have to wait and see what the Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event has in store when it starts on August 9, 2022.