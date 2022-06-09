 Overwatch June 9 update brings some OW2 hero changes to live: Patch notes - Dexerto
Published: 9/Jun/2022 19:42

by Michael Gwilliam
Reinhardt on rialto
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Overwatch experimental patch has just gone live, bringing certain heroes’ OW2 changes to the live game for the very first time.

Players were shocked on June 9 when a new experimental update was available bringing in a slew of changes to many of the game’s heroes.

Despite all eyes on Overwatch 2 and fans awaiting the next beta, this new update gives heroes such as Reinhardt and Zenyatta some of their abilities that were added in the sequel.

For instance, now, Reinhardt can cancel his Charge by pressing the ability button again and Zenyatta gains his new Snap Kick passive that serves as a boop that deals 50 damage.

overwatch d.va using her self destruct ultimate
Blizzard Entertainment
D.Va is getting some buffs this patch.

In the developer comments, Blizzard explains that this update is designed to: “Help tune the live game, potentially shift the meta there, and also line up with the eventual transition to OW2.”

It will be interesting to see how many more updates the live game gets going forward, but for now, players might have a good reason to jump back into the original game.

Full patch notes follow.

HERO UPDATES

TANKS

Orisa

Fusion Driver

  • Weapon spread removed

Protective Barrier

  • Maximum duration reduced from 20 to 4 seconds
  • Health increased from 600 to 1200
  • Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Halt!

  • Pull radius increased from 5 to 7 meters

D.Va

Fusion Cannons

  • Weapon spread reduced by 15%

Reinhardt

Charge

  • Can now be cancelled by pressing the ability input again

Wrecking Ball

Roll

  • Knockback increased 36%

DAMAGE

Bastion

Configuration: Recon

  • Weapon spread removed

Cassidy

Combat Roll

  • Now grants 50% damage reduction for its 0.4 second duration

Sombra

Machine Pistol

  • Damage increased from 8 to 9

Hack

  • Cast time reduced from 0.65 to 0.5 seconds
  • Hacked duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds

EMP

  • Ultimate cost reduced by 15%

Doomfist

Seismic Slam

  • Distance increased from 15 to 20 meters

Pharah

Rocket Launcher

  • Reload now begins 0.3 seconds sooner when out of ammo

Concussive Blast

  • Now deals 30 damage on direct hit
  • Deals 50% additional knockback to direct hit targets

Junkrat

Frag Launcher

  • Projectile radius increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters

Steel Trap

  • Projectile speed increased from 10 to 15

Torbjorn

Rivet gun primary fire

  • Recovery reduced from 0.6 to 0.55 seconds

Rivet gun secondary fire

  • Recovery reduced from 0.8 to 0.7 seconds

SUPPORT

Zen

Orb of Discord

  • Linger duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds

Snap Kick

  • New passive added
  • Quick melee deals 50% more damage and knocks enemies away
