Overwatch June 9 update brings some OW2 hero changes to live: Patch notes

A new Overwatch experimental patch has just gone live, bringing certain heroes’ OW2 changes to the live game for the very first time.
Players were shocked on June 9 when a new experimental update was available bringing in a slew of changes to many of the game’s heroes.
Despite all eyes on Overwatch 2 and fans awaiting the next beta, this new update gives heroes such as Reinhardt and Zenyatta some of their abilities that were added in the sequel.
For instance, now, Reinhardt can cancel his Charge by pressing the ability button again and Zenyatta gains his new Snap Kick passive that serves as a boop that deals 50 damage.
In the developer comments, Blizzard explains that this update is designed to: “Help tune the live game, potentially shift the meta there, and also line up with the eventual transition to OW2.”
It will be interesting to see how many more updates the live game gets going forward, but for now, players might have a good reason to jump back into the original game.
Full patch notes follow.
HERO UPDATES
TANKS
Orisa
Fusion Driver
- Weapon spread removed
Protective Barrier
- Maximum duration reduced from 20 to 4 seconds
- Health increased from 600 to 1200
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds
Halt!
- Pull radius increased from 5 to 7 meters
D.Va
Fusion Cannons
- Weapon spread reduced by 15%
Reinhardt
Charge
- Can now be cancelled by pressing the ability input again
Wrecking Ball
Roll
- Knockback increased 36%
DAMAGE
Bastion
Configuration: Recon
- Weapon spread removed
Cassidy
Combat Roll
- Now grants 50% damage reduction for its 0.4 second duration
Sombra
Machine Pistol
- Damage increased from 8 to 9
Hack
- Cast time reduced from 0.65 to 0.5 seconds
- Hacked duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds
EMP
- Ultimate cost reduced by 15%
Doomfist
Seismic Slam
- Distance increased from 15 to 20 meters
Pharah
Rocket Launcher
- Reload now begins 0.3 seconds sooner when out of ammo
Concussive Blast
- Now deals 30 damage on direct hit
- Deals 50% additional knockback to direct hit targets
Junkrat
Frag Launcher
- Projectile radius increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters
Steel Trap
- Projectile speed increased from 10 to 15
Torbjorn
Rivet gun primary fire
- Recovery reduced from 0.6 to 0.55 seconds
Rivet gun secondary fire
- Recovery reduced from 0.8 to 0.7 seconds
SUPPORT
Zen
Orb of Discord
- Linger duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds
Snap Kick
- New passive added
- Quick melee deals 50% more damage and knocks enemies away