Overwatch June 9 update brings some OW2 hero changes to live: Patch notes

A new Overwatch experimental patch has just gone live, bringing certain heroes’ OW2 changes to the live game for the very first time.

Players were shocked on June 9 when a new experimental update was available bringing in a slew of changes to many of the game’s heroes.

Despite all eyes on Overwatch 2 and fans awaiting the next beta, this new update gives heroes such as Reinhardt and Zenyatta some of their abilities that were added in the sequel.

For instance, now, Reinhardt can cancel his Charge by pressing the ability button again and Zenyatta gains his new Snap Kick passive that serves as a boop that deals 50 damage.

In the developer comments, Blizzard explains that this update is designed to: “Help tune the live game, potentially shift the meta there, and also line up with the eventual transition to OW2.”

It will be interesting to see how many more updates the live game gets going forward, but for now, players might have a good reason to jump back into the original game.

Full patch notes follow.

HERO UPDATES

TANKS

Orisa

Fusion Driver

Weapon spread removed

Protective Barrier

Maximum duration reduced from 20 to 4 seconds

Health increased from 600 to 1200

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Halt!

Pull radius increased from 5 to 7 meters

Fusion Cannons

Weapon spread reduced by 15%

Reinhardt

Charge

Can now be cancelled by pressing the ability input again

Wrecking Ball

Roll

Knockback increased 36%

DAMAGE

Bastion

Configuration: Recon

Weapon spread removed

Cassidy

Combat Roll

Now grants 50% damage reduction for its 0.4 second duration

Sombra

Machine Pistol

Damage increased from 8 to 9

Hack

Cast time reduced from 0.65 to 0.5 seconds

Hacked duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds

EMP

Ultimate cost reduced by 15%

Doomfist

Seismic Slam

Distance increased from 15 to 20 meters

Pharah

Rocket Launcher

Reload now begins 0.3 seconds sooner when out of ammo

Concussive Blast

Now deals 30 damage on direct hit

Deals 50% additional knockback to direct hit targets

Junkrat

Frag Launcher

Projectile radius increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters

Steel Trap

Projectile speed increased from 10 to 15

Torbjorn

Rivet gun primary fire

Recovery reduced from 0.6 to 0.55 seconds

Rivet gun secondary fire

Recovery reduced from 0.8 to 0.7 seconds

SUPPORT

Zen

Orb of Discord

Linger duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds

Snap Kick