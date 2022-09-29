Overwatch 2’s new game modes in 2023 & 2024 will create “different metas”

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 has a lot of content planned in the years ahead with its new Battle Pass model, and the developers are hard at work testing upcoming core game modes that they plan to release every year.

On October 4, Overwatch 2 will finally launch, and the developers have been steadily unveiling a slew of new information about new heroes, maps, skins and features in the sequel.

While the game will release with just one new game mode, ‘Push,’ Blizzard has multiple new modes in the works that will be part of the Quick Play and Competitive rotation.

Although not much is currently known about the first of these upcoming modes, except from the fact they will feature the largest maps in Overwatch’s history, the devs teased a bit more and showed off what they have planned.

New Overwatch 2 game modes planned for every year

In a new report by Forbes, the developers showed off some of the next core game mode that will be releasing next year.

The report claims that the new mode will be vastly different from current ones such as Escort, Control and Push. This is very exciting, because they are designed to have their very own metas.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 will have a new game mode every year.

As Kris Holt explained, “I think games in this mode will require very different metas and playstyles compared with the other map types.”

The original Overwatch often saw metas remain the same with only some slight variance depending on mode and map, so this should be a very welcome addition.

Furthermore, the devs are already working on the next core game mode slated to release in 2024, so it seems like the next year will be chock-full of exciting pieces of content.

For more on Overwatch 2, be sure to check out our review in progress and stick with Dexerto for all the latest news about Blizzard’s hero shooter.