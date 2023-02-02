Overwatch 2 devs reveal 2023’s new game mode will launch with multiple maps

A new Overwatch 2 core game mode will finally be launching in 2023 and the devs have confirmed that it’ll be released with more than just one map.

Overwatch 2 is looking to grow bigger than its predecessor by releasing a steady slew of heroes, maps and even brand-new game modes, the next of which will be coming later this year.

Although Blizzard has yet to reveal how the upcoming game mode will work or its objectives, but the devs have stated that its maps will be the biggest yet.

During a recent interview about Overwatch 2’s newest Antarctic Peninsula control map, we asked the developers about trying to maintain an even amount of maps across all modes and the release of the next game type.

Blizzard talks new maps for next Overwatch 2 mode

According to Overwatch 2’s Art Director Dion Rogers, the team actively tries to have an even number of maps per game mode, but there will be times when it’s not the case.

“We might have an idea for a payload map that just bubbles up and if the team is super excited by it, we’ll do that first,” he explained. “But generally we like to keep a balance. We never want one game mode to just outstretch another.”

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 has a bunch of maps still in development.

As for new game modes coming to OW2, the developer made it clear that the team would very likely always release a new mode with more than just a single map for players at launch.

“We probably would never release a new game mode with just one map. So, our goal is to give a nice variety on it so you can get a sense of strategy on one type of layout and you can get a sense of strategy on another,” he said.

“So generally, we just strive for balance, but doesn’t always mean there are an even amount of maps.”

Although the devs refused to elaborate on the upcoming modes, expect more information to be released in the months ahead as Overwatch 2 kicks off its third season.