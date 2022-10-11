Overwatch 2’s Kiriko short reignites calls for Overwatch TV show

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Overwatch 2’s touching new Kiriko animated short has reignited the demand for Overwatch to make a TV show and the call has never been more timely.

With Overwatch 2 taking the gaming world by storm and the success of the League of Legends TV show, Arcane still on the mind of many, the Kiriko animated short has quickly amassed a reignition of demand for an Overwatch TV show.

The call comes from the touching animation of the new Overwatch 2 hero and the intense backstory that lies behind her.

Kiriko’s short involves her saving those she loves and the city under her protection from the Hashimoto and has quickly captured the hearts of many Overwatch fans. Those of which took to the comments to demand a TV show.

With the release of Kiriko’s animated short, many commenters took to comparing the footage to video game TV shows like Arcane. In the comments of the video, one fan stated that the quality of shorts like this “has the potential of rivaling Arcane.”

While another wished Overwatch would “end up getting a deal that lets [Blizzard] have a series kinda like Riot Games having Arcane,” hinting towards the success of similar shows in the last few years.

Although some compared the short to Arcane, others explored how impactful the story was, explaining that most Overwatch shorts “make me care for the character in mere minutes.”

One even compared the shorts ability to make you connect with the character quickly to high-budget Hollywood movies that “struggle to even put a smile on my face,” showing how emotional and connecting an Overwatch show could be.

Ultimately, the skill of the animators, story-tellers, and production team behind Overwatch’s animated shorts has reignited the common call for an Overwatch TV show or movie, especially after the success of Arcane and Kiriko’s character in general.