Arcane: Bridging the Rift will show how the League of Legends show began

After the huge success of Arcane, Riot is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the acclaimed animated show with its new series, ‘Bridging the Rift.’

Every video game franchise has fans who think their game would make an excellent movie or tv show. Very few pan out successfully.

From the Halo series to the World of Warcraft movie to the Uncharted film, the media landscape is littered with the carcasses of video game adaptations that simply didn’t work.

Arcane, based on the MOBA League of Legends, managed to not only avoid that fate, but thrive.

With a 100% approval rating and 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Arcane became a darling on Netflix, even earning some Emmy nominations.

Now, Riot Games is taking fans behind the scenes to show how this series was created.

In the trailer for Bridging the Rift, which was released a day before the docuseries premiere on August 4, the team behind Arcane explains just how hard it was to make the show happen.

The creators of Arcane discuss the resistance they got from Riot when pitching the show, and how hard it was to transition from making music videos (the studio behind Arcane was responsible for some of the Worlds music videos) to a full-length animated series.

These challenges included resistance to the original proposed storyline, figuring out how to achieve the desired animation style, and the weight of LoL fan expectations.

Ultimately, Bridging the Rift promises to take fans through the process of Arcane’s creation, from the animation to the sound design and music, to an appreciation for the League of Legends lore.

For fans of Arcane, this series should provide wonderful insight into how the show got made.