Overwatch 2 weapon charm costs more in-game than it does in real life

Overwatch 2 players have found yet another reason to be furious at the cosmetic prices after discovering a Pachimari charm is cheaper to buy in real life than it is in-game.

By now, everyone playing Overwatch 2 has had concerns to voice about the cost of skins in the shop, with a Halloween bundle of old cosmetics even costing more than the first game did.

Some Overwatch 2 fans have begun calling for a boycott of the skins in hopes that Blizzard will drop the prices while others have demanded changes to the Battle Pass, but so far, the company has yet to respond to these concerns.

Now, in an extremely bizarre chain of events, no pun intended, a player on Reddit revealed that it costs more to buy a weapon charm in-game using Overwatch 2’s currency than it is to buy an actual physical version in real life.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 cosmetics cost players quite a bit of money.

IRL Overwatch 2 charm costs less than it does in-game

On Reddit, the post by ‘hi_im_redbeard’ has gone viral, showcasing that a Pachimari charm from the Blizzard shop costs $5, while the weapon charm in-game costs 700 Overwatch coins.

In theory, every 100 Overwatch coins would cost $1, but players can only buy in bundles of 500, 1000 and above, meaning they’d need to dish out $10 to buy the weapon charm in-game.

“Hell, even if they charged $7.00 for the charm in the merch shop it’d still be cheaper than spending $10.00 for enough credits,” one user pointed out.

In just half a day, the post has been up-voted over 45,000 times to the tippy top of the Overwatch subreddit.

Blizzard has remained mum on the cosmetic price issues, but the backlash has been sizable and it’s unclear if these prices are earning the company as much money as it would be making if they were more affordable.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds and if Blizzard decides to increase the price of the IRL charm to match its in-game counterpart.