How to watch $250K Overwatch 2 Twitch Rivals Pride Celebration event: Streams, Schedule, more

Brad Norton . 26 minutes ago

$250,000 is on the line in the latest Overwatch 2 Twitch Rivals tournament as the platform’s biggest personalities compete on behalf of their selected charities. From when it all kicks off to an early look at who’s playing, here’s all there is to know.

$250,000 prize pool for charity

40 of the biggest streamers and Overwatch stars set to compete

Second Overwatch 2 Beta in focus

With the second Overwatch 2 Beta now in full swing, a staggering $250,000 tournament has been locked in. As announced back in June, the next major Twitch Rivals event is now upon us as teams are set to battle for a charitable cause.

From top Overwatch pros to a range of the biggest streamers on Twitch, plenty of popular figures are joining in on the fun.

So to keep on top of the full tournament as it unfolds, we’ve got you covered here with everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Twitch Rivals Pride Celebration event.

$250K Overwatch 2 Twitch Rivals event: Streams & Schedule

No different from any previous Twitch Rivals event, this $250K Overwatch 2 competition is set to be streamed live on the official Twitch Rivals channel. Though as always, all 40 players involved are required to broadcast their own POV too, meaning fans can still tune into their favorites directly.

The Pride Celebration event is set to begin at 2PM PT on Wednesday, July 12 and run through until 7PM PT that evening.

$250K Overwatch 2 Twitch Rivals event: Format

Eight teams are set to lock horns in the $250K tournament with all squads earning a chunk of the prize pool for their chosen charity.

First up is the round-robin stage wherein, the field is split into two groups of four. Each team then plays a single best of one match against the others in their group on the Control game type.

From there, teams are seeded into the Bracket Stage with the top two from each group advancing to a Championship Bracket while the bottom two move to a Consolation Bracket.

Matches throughout both brackets are best of three, featuring Push, Hybrid, and Escort game types.

Below is a full breakdown of the $250K prize pool split:

Placement Donation 1st (Championship Bracket) $50,000 2nd (Championship Bracket) $30,000 3rd (Championship Bracket) $20,000 4th (Championship Bracket) $15,000 5th (Consolation Bracket) $15,000 6th (Consolation Bracket) $12,000 7th (Consolation Bracket) $10,000 8th (Consolation Bracket) $8,000

$250K Overwatch 2 Twitch Rivals event: Players & Teams

While a full list of the eight teams is yet to be locked in, we do have some early lineups courtesy of captains on social media.

From the biggest Overwatch personalities to Twitch mega-stars like xQc, the field is stacked with top talent and popular figures. Below is an early look at a few teams we’ve spotted before action gets underway.

Mendo, Thebuddha, Luddee, Muma, xQc

Emongg, Jay3OW, Fitzyhere, KarQ, mL7Support

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with a full look at all eight teams once further details emerge.