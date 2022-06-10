Overwatch announces $250K Twitch Rivals Pride tournament

Overwatch has announced a brand-new community tournament to celebrate Pride, with one of the biggest prize pools in recent memory to go along with it.

To celebrate Pride, the Overwatch Pride Celebration is a first of it’s kind tournament being held as a part of Twitch Rivals.

The tournament won’t be held during Pride Month, which happens in June, but will still benefit the LGBTQIA+ community with it’s massive $250,000 prize pool. Here’s all the info you’ll need to know.

Overwatch announces Pride Celebration on Twitch Rivals

Cheers, love! Overwatch Pride Celebration

💜 Begins July 12 on @TwitchRivals

🏳️‍🌈 $250K Prizepool to support LGBTQIA+ Community

🗯️ Team Captains & more details coming soon pic.twitter.com/aEJSycAPlC — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 10, 2022

Overwatch announced the new tournament on Friday, June 10. While the tournament begins on July 12, which is after Pride Month technically ends, the Pride Celebration will be all about letting your flag fly.

Advertisement

The $250,000 prize pool is one of the biggest for a community Overwatch tournament in recent memory, and will support the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Blizzard’s announcement.

Teams and players still have yet to be revealed, but based on the responses, there’s plenty of interest from some of the biggest names in the Overwatch scene.

i'm not but can i be on ur team — Apply (@Apply) June 10, 2022

Former OWL star Austin ‘Muma’ Wilmot seems likely to be making an appearance, and the event should be a who’s-who of some of the biggest names in Overwatch, both past and present.

Overwatch fans have been requesting Pride content for years, and this Twitch Rivals tournament is a good start. Now all we need is some in-game items celebrating Pride like sprays and player icons, and we’ll really be in business.