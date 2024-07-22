Overwatch 2 players praise Juno as best-designed support hero since Ana

Overwatch 2’s newest support hero, Juno, is being praised as the best-designed support since Ana back in OW1.

Blizzard let players try out Juno in a limited-time weekend preview in July and the hero’s kit instantly spoke to fans who could appreciate how balanced the tools available to her are.

Many Overwatch supports have proven to be controversial thanks to the power of their kits. For instance, Baptiste’s Immortality Field and Kiriko’s Suzu have alienated many players because of the high value these basic abilities get.

Juno’s abilities, meanwhile, don’t have the same problem and players have been praising how rewarding the hero is despite not having tools that break or reinvent the meta.

Content creator Samito was quick to give Juno his “stamp of approval” after testing her out.

“Very thought-provoking, no auto bail out abilities, good output, very high level decision making, insane ult,” he remarked. “Juno is what Overwatch characters should be, I wish the supports post Ana were all designed like her.”

This was echoed by Twitch streamer Flats who tweeted, “They actually COOKED with this hero, she is SO FUN to play and feels genuinely rewarding to hit shots/ land abilities on.”

Players on Reddit even made a Juno appreciation post where they applauded the devs for how they decided to design the character.

“She may well be the first OW support that wasn’t fundamentally broken or didn’t need a significant power shift on release,” one said.

“I’m beyond grateful that they dropped a Support that doesn’t have another easy throw-at-your-feet self-save cooldown, surviving through mobility and positioning is a lot more fun and fair,” agreed another.

“Juno has a fantastic design and I think the game would be in an excellent place if every support looked a lot more like her,” someone else chimed in.

This isn’t to say that the hero doesn’t have any drawbacks or things the community wants changed. One topic of contention is whether or not she should be able to headshot with her weapon as a way to increase the skill ceiling.

Blizzard Overwatch 2 players are loving Juno.

Some users have also suggested changes to her Hyper Ring and have it go further so teammates can better take advantage of her unique speed boosts.

With Juno officially releasing in Season 12, the devs will have time to make some adjustments before her launch, but even with the minor critiques, it’s clear that the community is absolutely in love with the newest hero.