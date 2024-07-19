How to play Juno early in Overwatch 2: New support hero debut

Juno is the newest support hero revealed for Overwatch 2. The fabled Space Ranger will be entering the roster in Season 12 but there is a way to play her early. Here’s how.

Overwatch 2 has finally unveiled the newest support hero to join the hero shooter. Juno, codenamed Space Ranger has been on everyone’s mind since their reveal back in BlizzCon 2023.

Now her kit and character designs have been fully revealed, with Overwatch fans keen to hop in and try her out when Season 12 launches on August 20, 2024.

However like heroes before her, she’ll be available to play early for a limited time. Here’s how to test out the Juno early.

Overwatch 2: How to play support hero Juno early

Juno will be available to play early for a limited free weekend running from Friday, July 19 until Sunday, July 22. From there she’ll go away until her full release later in August.

Juno will be completely free to play on launch as well, meaning you won’t need to pick up the battle pass to use her.

Playing Juno early doesn’t require anything from you. She’ll simply be unlocked for everyone who logs into Overwatch 2 over the weekend. You can pick her in your matches, test out her abilities, and see how she stacks up against the other heroes on the roster.

Juno’s kit looks to be all about movement with her Hyper Ring ability granting allies movement speed when they pass through it, similar to Lucio’s speed boost. On top of that, she’ll be able to double jump and glide around, perfectly suiting her galactic theme.

With the playtest being pretty early before she releases, there could be some balancing problems with Juno, but fret not as these weekends are meant to be for testing.

Feedback on Juno allows the devs to figure out if her numbers are too high or too low. Hopefully, this means she’ll arrive in Season 12 as a welcome addition, and we don’t have a repeat of a certain other tank hero.