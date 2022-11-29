Overwatch 2 devs confirm balance changes to Mercy, Ana, Bastion, Doomfist and Sojourn

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Overwatch 2 devs have unveiled an assortment of balance updates going live when Season 2 begins including some much-needed adjustments for many of the game’s heroes.

Season 2 of OW2 is set to kick off on December 6 and will be bringing in a new map, a menacing tank hero in Ramattra, sparkling Greek Mythology skins, and major balance changes.

Much of Overwatch 2’s first season was dominated by Sojourn, the Canadian DPS with frightening one-shot potential. Luckily, the devs have finally announced they’ll be nerfing her in a big way.

In a November 29 blog post, the developers explained which heroes players can expect to see modified when Season 2 goes live and some of the goals they have in mind with the patch.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Sojourn is finally getting nerfed.

Overwatch 2 devs tease Doomfist buffs and big hero adjustments

According to the devs, Sojourn is a dominant hero at the higher levels of competitive play, but she remains a very difficult hero down in the lower ELOs.

In an attempt to make her less problematic and easier to use, Blizzard revealed they plan to “focus on the lethality of her Rail Gun at distance for Season 2” while making players need to use her mobility to close the gap.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It sounds like the devs will be implementing some damage fall-off for her to prevent one-shot kills from across the map, but we’ll have to wait and see how they fine-tune her.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Doomfist buffs are on the way!

Additionally, Doomfist buffs have been teased with the developers confirming that he’ll be receiving “significant” upgrades to “better support his role as the team’s front line.”

Finally, although they shared no details, they also announced changes for Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra.

It’s not clear what changes the devs have in mind or how they’ll end up impacting Ramattra, but it’s looking like we’re going to get a pretty major meta shift next week once the patch goes live.