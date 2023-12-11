Overwatch 2 dev spills details on new DPS hero Venture and when players can test them

Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer, Alec Dawson, has revealed some new information about the next DPS hero and when players could get a chance to try them out early.

A new DPS hero is finally coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 10 with the debut of Venture, a Canadian with some uncanny underground movement abilities.

Players got their first look at Venture back at BlizzCon where a snippet of gameplay was shown, revealing their drill-based dash attack and primary fire ability.

However, according to Alec Dawson, things have changed quite a bit since that gameplay was shown and the developer is teasing a Mauga-style test to give players the chance to give the DPS a go before their release.

Overwatch 2 dev hints at early test for Venture

At BlizzCon, the devs gave Overwatch 2 players at home the chance to try out Mauga early and iron out some of the overwhelming weaknesses with the Talon tank.

The test was a big hit with fans and according to Dawson, this is something they want to replicate with Venture.

Blizzard Venture is set to release in Season 10.

“We think it’s something that worked out really well, and we’re looking forward to do it in the future again with future heroes,” he said in an interview with Polygon.

For Venture, Dawson added that a lot of work has been done on Venture since the gameplay shown back in November was recorded.

“It’s really interesting to look back; that was a while ago when we did that playtest. But it’s just been exciting for the team,” he said.

“What we showed of gameplay was so short, so there’s not necessarily a ton to take away from what people saw. At the same time we saw excitement, and that for us was really great to see, and makes us feel a lot better about how early we can show some of these things.”

As for when players can expect an early playtest for Venture, the Hero Designer hinted that it could come closer to the end of Season 9 so they can make some appropriate balance changes where applicable.

“I think you can expect somewhere in that month beforehand, where it gives us enough time to make adjustments before the launch and is close enough where [it aligns with] other teams working on a hero,” the dev explained.

In any case, with Season 9 still a ways off, players have all of Season 8 to get through. However, there’s a lot of big content still to come, including a long-awaited revamped ranked mode.