Overwatch 2 Season 7 leak shows Diablo 4 crossover, new map & more

An Overwatch 2 leak for Season 7 shows a crossover with Diablo 4, including Lilith, a brand-new map, and much more.

Overwatch 2’s seasonal content is still going strong as Season 6 is slowly winding down.

With Overwatch 2’s Season 7 content likely coming in early October 2023, fans are excited to see what Blizzard has in store for the hero shooter.

Well, it seems a crossover with another Blizzard IP may be in the works if a recent leak is to be believed, which showed Diablo 4 content, a brand new map, and new cosmetics.

Overwatch 2 leak shows Diablo 4 crossover and more

Screenshots of the leak have been floating around various social media platforms like Twitter/X and Reddit, with fans discussing what could be included in the next season.

According to these screenshots of content creator bogur looking at the images on stream, a new map, a new Hanzo Mythic skin, and a Diablo 4 crossover featuring Lilith may be coming in Season 7.

The new map is called Tupua and the description reads, “Storm the shores of the new control map as Mythic Onryo Hanzo, Ghost Bride Widowmaker or Victorian Doll Echo, available in the battle pass.”

According to that description, Widowmaker and Echo will be receiving new skins alongside Hanzo’s Mythic skin.

Unfortunately, most of the Diablo 4 crossover description is obscured, but what little is available to read mentions that players will have to “defeat Lilith” in some sort of limited-time mode.

Comments from the community also shed some light on what the new Tupua map could be based on. “Also Tupua is a Samoan word, most likely a Samoan map…”

Of course, it’s important to note that these leaks are unconfirmed at the time of writing and could very well turn out to be fake. Still, it would make sense for Overwatch 2 to get a Diablo 4 crossover now, especially considering Warzone recently received one as well.