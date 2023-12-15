Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023: Winter Fair Event dates, returning modes, more

2023’s Winter Wonderland is fast approaching Overwatch 2, so here is all you need to know about the new Winter Fair event, returning game modes, exclusive skins, and more.

Every year, Blizzard is sure to celebrate the winter festivities in Overwatch 2, and 2023 is no different.

From the game modes players have come to know over the years returning, with new exclusive skins, and a whole new event pass, there’s plenty to be excited about this year.

There is a lot of new and old stuff to catch up on with 2023’s Winter Wonderland. So here is all you need to know about the returning event.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023: Start date

The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event begins on December 19, Tuesday.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023: Winter Fair Event Pass

2023’s Winter Wonderland event introduces a new holiday-themed event pass through which players can unlock free cosmetics.

Blizzard

As you play the game, you can earn tickets which can be spent at the Winter Fair. These can be used to unlock your choice of one of three skins.

However, if you want to unlock further cosmetics, there is an option to upgrade to the Premium track for 500 OW Coins, which nets you three more skins among other cosmetics.

If there are any unspent tickets still left in players’ accounts by January 15, they will be converted into Overwatch Credits.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023: Returning game modes

With Winter Wonderland returning, so are the game modes players have come to expect alongside it.

The classic Yeti Hunt is making its return once more with no key changes. The game mode sees five hunters as Mei hunting down the Yeti, aka Winston. And the first side to neutralize the other wins.

Also returning in 2023 is Mei’s Snowball Offensive. The game mode sees teams of Meis, or in an FFA setting, go up against each other shooting icicles and snowballs and avoiding elimination.

Blizzard

And after making its debut in 2022, Freeze-Flash Elimination is making its return. Overwatch’s take on freeze tag, the 5v5 elimination game mode sees players freeze opponents, and the first side to completely freeze the other team for three rounds wins.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023: Exclusive skins

With the return of Winter Wonderland, also comes exclusive winter-themed skins.

Blizzard

Players can get these skins through a variety of means. The Winter Fair Event will be giving out a skin of a player’s choosing if you have enough tickets, or you can also upgrade to the Premium Pass to get further cosmetics.

Additionally, various other seasonal skins will be available to purchase in the in-game store, including a highly requested Mercy skin from a popular key-art.

The list of skins is as follows:

Winter Fair Event (Free Pass)

Formalwear Cassidy

Formalwear Baptiste

Winter Jammies Illari

Winter Fair Event (Premium Pass)

Wrapping Paper Reinhardt

Kerrigan Widowmaker

Seasonal Shop Skins

Formalwear Tracer

Formalwear Sojourn

Nutcracker Pharah

Festive Kiriko

Jingle Belle Mercy

Just like most seasonal events in Overwatch, previous season themed skins will most likely appear in the shop as well for a limited time.