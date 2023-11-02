Mercy mains worried new Overwatch 2 Halloween skin isn’t coming after all

Overwatch 2 Mercy mains are beginning to worry that Blizzard won’t release her new Zombie Nurse skin that was revealed in Season 7 with it being nowhere to be seen despite Halloween passing.

Every week Overwatch 2’s shop refreshes offering players a new set of cosmetics to check out. As expected, this week’s highlight was the arrival of the five LE SSERAFIM skins themed after the popular K-Pop group.

These K-Pop skins have already been a resounding success propelling Overwatch 2 back into Steam’s top sellers. That’s despite the hero shooter currently having Overwhelmingly Negative user reviews on Steam.

However, while K-Pop fans got what they wanted Mercy mains have been left confused as her Halloween-themed skin first revealed in the Rise of Darkness trailer is nowhere to be seen.

Overwatch 2 players fear Blizzard forgot about Mercy’s new skin

Confused about the absence of Mercy’s Zombie Nurse skin despite Halloween passing one player posted on Reddit: “Soooo no zombie nurse Mercy skin this year?”

“Is blizz really going to just ignore this? 🙁 the only Halloween skin I was looking forward too. Damn,” they continued expressing their disappointment.

Others were quick to agree responding: “Really dumb move to keep it out of the shop for this long, so much of the hype has died down.”

Another like-minded player replied: “Seriously. At the start of the season everyone couldn’t wait to get their hands on it and were begging to spend money. Now it’s after Halloween and people are moving on.”

Others were less skeptical believing that the new Mercy skin will be released eventually even if it’s later than expected: “The seasons not over. it’s stupid for them to not release it earlier but we’re still getting it.”

While the Halloween-themed Rise of Darkness event officially ended on November 1, Season 7 as a whole is still ongoing. The current season won’t end until December 5, 2023, so Blizzard still has over a month to release the Zombie Nurse Mercy skin.