Overwatch 2 players suggest simple fix for map rotation frustrations

Overwatch 2 players have banded together to suggest a surprisingly simple fix to the game’s map selection, which could improve the amount of variety offered in Blizzard’s popular hero shooter.

Blizzard Entertainment’s FPS sequel, Overwatch 2, is set to unveil new treats for new and returning players.

With new story additions and PvE changes touted for the game, others are hopeful that the devs will listen to the growing list of suggestions to help improve the player experience.

One feature that players are hopeful to resolve is Overwatch 2’s map rotation. Now, a group of players has come together to debate a simple tweak that could alter the game’s map variety.

Overwatch 2 players fix for map rotation could add “variety” to the game

Within the current Overwatch 2 gameplay loop, players will often encounter the same map consistently, despite the game containing multiple arenas.

To combat this issue a Redditor in the Overwatch 2 community explained “they should bring back all payload maps, but make Timezone variants of said.”

“Night time and day time for instance. Would offer way more variety,” added the Redditor. Many of the maps ported over from Overwatch 1, like King’s Row for instance, have the same layout but take place at a different time of day in Overwatch 2.

Other players such as Tucci89 have used the opportunity to blast Blizzard’s map inclusions: “I just can’t believe they thought it was a good idea to release a ‘sequel’ with far less maps than the ‘original’.”

“I personally think the ‘rotation’ thing is something they pulled out of their ass when they realized they wouldn’t have all the maps converted to OW2 by the release date,” added Redditor Camthur.

Another player shared their disappointment, explaining that it would “be nice if they brought back the maps they deleted too. If they can’t figure out how to balance them then fine leave them out of comp, but to not even be able to play them in custom is bs.”

Overwatch 2 will be adding an array of new content in the months to come, though Blizzard has yet to comment on whether any fan-favorite maps will make their return.

