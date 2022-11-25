Overwatch 2 players demand devs bring back popular OW1 post-game feature

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Overwatch 2 has been out for quite a bit now and players are wondering why the iconic post-game stat cards and voting from the first game was ever removed.

In the original Overwatch, at the end of every match, players were greeted to a series of stat cards documenting the game’s top players and certain stats they had.

For instance, a skilled Junkrat player could have a card that reads “8 Riptire kills” and everyone still in the lobby could vote for them as a player of the match.

Amazingly, this post-match feature was pulled from Overwatch 2 despite the game giving players more tools than ever to see how others in the game are performing with the introduction of the scoreboard.

That said, players are urging Blizzard to bring back the feature in a future update.

Overwatch 2 players want stat cards & post-game voting to return

In a series of posts on Reddit, Overwatch 2 players reminisced about the old stat cards and were hopeful that Blizzard could bring them back.

“Seems to me they are putting more emphasis on the Endorse Players thing and that’s why they removed the end game cards,” one player theorized. “They don’t want you to use the old end cards, only the useless endorsement system. Which sucks, I loved the old end cards.”

“I miss cards, medals for stats, and being ‘on fire’. I see absolutely no reason any of those features had to be removed,” said another.

In another thread, users joked that the current post-match screen doesn’t give them enough time to trash talk, but some users continued to make points for why they want voting to return.

“There’s no point to stick around anymore, I just find myself leaving during the POTG if my team lost,” a player explained.

There’s no telling if Blizzard will add the feature back, but hopefully it will make a return sooner than later. Season 2 kicks off on December 6 and it would be a big surprise if the devs revealed that cards and voting would be making a grand return.

We’ll just have to see what the developers have up their sleeves for the future of Overwatch 2.

