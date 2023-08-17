Overwatch 2 players lash out at new $25 D.Va collab skin being Battle Pass re-color

A new Overwatch 2 D.Va skin has been added to the game and players are stunned. Not only is it $25 for the bundle, but the main item, the Legendary skin, has wowed players with its similarities to a previous skin.

Overwatch 2 players were taken aback when a new D.Va bundle promotion was announced out of the blue. Blizzard revealed that Overwatch 2’s iconic Hero was getting a collaboration with Gentle Monster – a Korean glasses company.

As part of it, the ‘Gentle Monster D.Va Bundle’ became available. Featuring a Legendary skin, a highlight, an icon, a card, and a charm, it’s the first item that caught people’s attention. Players were instantly suspicious about the design, and some Reddit posts explained why.

Overwatch 2 Gentle Monster D.Va skin is just a copy?

As shown by Reddit user grxief, the new “Gentle Tokki Fuchsia (Legendary) Skin” shares similar vibes to a previous D.Va skin – the EDM Dva skin.

The OW2 fan compared them side-by-side and while the new skin has a lighter pink tinge to it, D.Va’s shorts feel eerily samey. As do many other aspects of the design as well.

“This is actually hilarious lmfao” the OP said before asking: “What are your thoughts on this lazy re-skin for a nice $20?” In reality, the bundle costs 2600 Overwatch 2 Coins, meaning it’s actually closer to $25.

“A reskin for a collab? Yikes,” said one player, and another added: “The promo pic has really fluffy pigtails but these little nubs are not it. Also, they could have made the grey parts of her mech plush pink and had some of the flowers from the promo picture on it for flair, but this just looks like a worse version of EDM. Hard pass.”

Another Reddit post by user zultari also cottoned onto the design. They also pointed out that the new skin is like EDM Diva from the Season 1 Battle Pass.

“My issue with this isn’t that it’s a reskin but that it’s a reskin for a collab. If you’re going to partner with another company, put some effort into it,” explained one frustrated user.

It’s not the first time that players have been disappointed with skins. However, players have been loving an amazing Ashe cosplay effort, and have also been showing their support to Blizzard too.