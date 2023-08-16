Overwatch 2 teases new D.Va skin in most absurd collab yet

Overwatch 2 appears to be launching yet another skin collaboration after the success of its One Punch Man crossover, and it’s with a Korean glasses company of all things.

With the launch of Overwatch 2, the developers have been much more keen on crossover content and have all sorts of big ideas for future collabs.

From possible Dragon Ball Z skins to getting an OW hero in Super Smash Bros, the devs really want to work with other companies both in their own game and out of it.

The latest collab, however, seems to have caught everyone off guard. On August 16, the PlayOverwatch X account revealed that Overwatch would be working with Gentle Monster, a Korean glasses company, and teased a new D.Va skin.

New Overwatch 2 D.Va skin teased

In an announcement, Overwatch’s X account posted a photo of D.Va with dark metallic hair wearing a pink jacket and glasses attached to her iconic headset.

The post also says that the collab will begin on August 16, so expect some news about what to expect soon. So far, there’s no confirmation on if the skin is actually happening or if this was just a promotional image.

Meanwhile, Gentle Monster uploaded a video of people playing Overwatch 2 as D.Va while using what appears to be a D.Va filter turning the players’ faces into the Korean hero.

It’s not clear if a special brand of glasses will be launching in addition to a new skin, but this is certainly shaping up to be one of the wildest collabs we’ve ever seen.

