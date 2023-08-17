How to get Overwatch 2 x Gentle Monster Instagram filter: Rewards, dates, more

Season 6 has thrown a curveball of a collab, so here is your guide to the new Overwatch 2 x Gentle Monster filter, the rewards you can get, and the dates to keep in mind.

As Overwatch 2 went through its first year of release, its developers showed a keen interest in crossover collabs. One collab came true in the One Punch Man skins, and the devs have been interested in bringing other anime and video game-related collaborations ever since.

However, the release of Season 6, one of Overwatch 2’s biggest seasons to date, seems to have thrown a curveball no one was expecting. Overwatch 2 is collaborating with Gentle Monster, a Korean glasses company, and has made a filter challenge based on it.

So here is a guide on what the filter challenge is and what rewards you can gain from it.

Overwatch 2 x Gentle Monster filter challenge: Dates

According to the Gentle Monster website, participants will have from August 16 to August 31 to put in their submissions. And on September 4, the winner will receive a DM on the Instagram account they posted their submission from.

Overwatch 2 x Gentle Monster filter challenge: How to use the filter and participate

To use the filter, you’ll just need to go on the Gentle Monster Instagram account, go to the filters tab, and find the “Gentle Monster x OW2” filter.

To participate in the challenge, fans have to make an Instagram post or reel with the Gentle Monster x Overwatch 2 filter. And while using the filter, you’ll need to “express your real-life D.Va in a fun and creative way” according to the website.

Here are the steps to participate:

Visit Gentle Monster’s official Instagram @gentlemonster, navigate to the filters tab, and find “Gentle Monster x Overwatch 2”

Create your reel/post while using the filter

Use the hashtag; #GENTLEMONSTERXOVERWATCH2 #GENTLEMONSTER #OVERWATCH2 and tag both @gentlemonster and @playoverwatch.

The more original your idea is, the higher your chances are of winning.

Overwatch 2 x Gentle Monster filter challenge: Rewards

Winners will receive a limited edition pair of “Gentle Tokki” eyewear which were made in collaboration with Overwatch.

Included with the eyewear is a figure of D.Va, a code for the in-game “Gentle Tokki” skin bundle, and a Season 6 battle pass.

But for those who want the skin and not the eyewear, it can be purchased in the store for 2600 Coins for the full bundle, or 1000 Coins for the skin itself.