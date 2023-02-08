Overwatch 2 players ‘disturbed’ by hidden detail in Season 3 Moira skin

A stunning new skin for the genetic scientist Moira comes with an unnerving detail that keen-eyed Overwatch players quickly spotted and pointed out.

The Overwatch 2 team is known for their attention to the most minute details of skins, maps, and overall character designs. The legendary Moira skin featured in Overwatch 2’s Season 3 battle pass contains quite a disturbing detail that’s sure to catch many assassins by surprise.

The “Demon Queen Moira” skin makes the character look quite bright and beautiful from the front, despite its scary name. But initial appearances can be deceiving, as the back side of this legendary skin features a huge, red demon mask with unnervingly big and bulging eyes.

Most disturbing of all, the eyes move as Moira walks and turns, which is sure to freak out any Genji or Reaper going for a surprise attack from behind.

Overwatch 2 players react to the “disturbing” Moira skin

The tweet pointing out this detail garnered some attention from the game’s player base, which had a wide variety of reactions to the finding.

“This is going to be my new sleep paralysis demon,” commented one user. While another added: “They’re watching. Always watching. Always. Watching.”

While others disregard the detail altogether and instead focus on just how good the new cosmetic looks.

“This skin is rad,” and “I love her sm????? Redownloading brb,” are just some of the comments in the thread praising the OW2 artistic team’s work on display.

With the recent announcement of One Punch Man and Overwatch 2 crossover, and the Season 3 battle pass rewards, the future of cosmetics in the game looks interesting.