Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, Price, more

The third season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with a brand new Antarctica map, and several hero changes. Alongside this comes a revamp of the battle pass, with players being offered more Overwatch credits than in previous seasons.
Overwatch 2’s battle pass for Season 3 allows players to gain various goodies as they progress and play more throughout the season. A big change however with this season’s battle pass is that there isn’t an unlockable hero within this one, as there is no new hero this season.
That being said, there are some fantastic cosmetics here that are definitely worth hopping on and grabbing, with a whole bunch of new legendary skins, titles, and a mythic tier skin here’s everything you need to know about Season 3’s battle pass in Overwatch 2.
Contents
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass Price
As per usual, the battle pass has both premium and free rewards for Season 3. There are a number of free skins available for those who don’t want to pay for the premium version.
As for the premium version, the battle pass for Overwatch 2 Season 3 will cost 1000 Overwatch coins, which roughly translates to about $10 USD.
However, Season 3’s battle pass brings about Overwatch credits within the free rewards, meaning that players can actually play throughout the season, and then use the credits they’ve gained as rewards to then purchase the battle pass.
Dexerto has calculated that players will need to hit level 45 in the battle pass to be able to fully upgrade the battle pass from scratch.
Overwatch Credits in Season 3
As stated by Blizzard, Overwatch credits are returning to Overwatch. These credits can be earned through the battle pass, with up to 1500 credits available for free players and an additional 500 credits as premium rewards.
These credits are spread throughout the battle pass, and can be used to purchase other additional cosmetics or can be used to upgrade the battle pass.
Kiriko Mythic Skin in Season 3 Battle Pass
Kiriko is the newest hero to receive a mythic skin this season, following Cyberdemon Genji and Zeus Junker Queen in seasons 1 and 2.
This new skin is Amaterasu Kiriko, which is unlocked at level 80 of the battle pass. With it comes several customization options, including 2 weapons, 3 hairstyles, 3 crown features, and 3 color variations.
All Tiers and Rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass
Levels 1 – 10
- Skins – Chasa Reaper, Black Metal Junker Queen
- Voice Lines – Torbjorn, Junker Queen
- Highlight Intro – Kiriko
- Sprays – Reaper
- Emotes – Sigma
- Player Cards – Black Metal
- 200 Overwatch Credits
Levels 11 – 20
- Skins – Invisible Man McCree
- Voice Lines – Moira
- Sprays – Handprint
- Victory Poses – Mercy
- Weapon Charms – Penguin
- Souvenirs – Wooden Frog
- Player Icon – Chasa
- 200 Overwatch Credits
Levels 21 – 30
- Skins – Folklorica Sombra
- Voice Lines – Junkrat
- Highlight Intro – Mei
- Victory Poses – Junker Queen
- Player Cards – Woodcraft
- Weapon Charms – Chasa Hat
- Souvenirs – Shinwi
- Player Icon – Invisible Man
- 200 Overwatch Credits
Levels 31 – 40
- Skins – Demon Queen Moira
- Voice Lines – Baptiste, Winston
- Sprays – Demon Queen, Ba Jiao Shan
- Emotes – Bastion
- Souvenirs – Metal Guitar
- 300 Overwatch Credits (200 free, 100 premium)
Levels 41 – 50
- Skins – Tactical Zarya
- Voice Lines – Kiriko
- Sprays – Demon Queen Mask
- Emotes – Pharah
- Weapon Charms – Skull & Wings
- Player Icon – Galactic, Folklorica, Demon Queen
- 200 Overwatch Credits
Levels 51 – 60
- Skins – Hong Hai Er Junkrat
- Voice Lines – Ash, Mei
- Sprays – Invisible Man
- Victory Poses – Genji
- Player Cards – Inextinguishable
- Player Icon – Hong Hai Er
- 300 Overwatch Credits (200 free, 100 premium)
Levels 61 – 70
- Skins – Galactic Sigma
- Voice Lines – Genji, Kiriko
- Highlight Intro – Orisa
- Sprays – Tactical, Woodblock Fox
- Victory Poses – Zarya
- Weapon Charms – Demon Queen Mask
- 200 Overwatch Credits (100 free, 100 premium)
Levels 71 – 80
- Skins – Amaterasu Kiriko
- Voice Lines – Widowmaker
- Highlight Intros – Roadhog
- Sprays – Woodblock Amaterasu
- Emotes – Junker Queen
- Player Cards – Amaterasu
- Souvenirs – Gold Sycees
- Player Icon – Amaterasu, Divine Kunai
- 300 Overwatch Credits (200 free, 100 premium)