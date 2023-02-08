Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, Price, more

The third season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with a brand new Antarctica map, and several hero changes. Alongside this comes a revamp of the battle pass, with players being offered more Overwatch credits than in previous seasons.

Overwatch 2’s battle pass for Season 3 allows players to gain various goodies as they progress and play more throughout the season. A big change however with this season’s battle pass is that there isn’t an unlockable hero within this one, as there is no new hero this season.

That being said, there are some fantastic cosmetics here that are definitely worth hopping on and grabbing, with a whole bunch of new legendary skins, titles, and a mythic tier skin here’s everything you need to know about Season 3’s battle pass in Overwatch 2.

Contents

Blizzard Reaper has a new skin and souvenir in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass Price

As per usual, the battle pass has both premium and free rewards for Season 3. There are a number of free skins available for those who don’t want to pay for the premium version.

As for the premium version, the battle pass for Overwatch 2 Season 3 will cost 1000 Overwatch coins, which roughly translates to about $10 USD.

However, Season 3’s battle pass brings about Overwatch credits within the free rewards, meaning that players can actually play throughout the season, and then use the credits they’ve gained as rewards to then purchase the battle pass.

Dexerto has calculated that players will need to hit level 45 in the battle pass to be able to fully upgrade the battle pass from scratch.

Overwatch Credits in Season 3

As stated by Blizzard, Overwatch credits are returning to Overwatch. These credits can be earned through the battle pass, with up to 1500 credits available for free players and an additional 500 credits as premium rewards.

These credits are spread throughout the battle pass, and can be used to purchase other additional cosmetics or can be used to upgrade the battle pass.

Kiriko Mythic Skin in Season 3 Battle Pass

Blizzard Amaterasu Kiriko is the mythic skin for Season 3’s Battle Pass.

Kiriko is the newest hero to receive a mythic skin this season, following Cyberdemon Genji and Zeus Junker Queen in seasons 1 and 2.

This new skin is Amaterasu Kiriko, which is unlocked at level 80 of the battle pass. With it comes several customization options, including 2 weapons, 3 hairstyles, 3 crown features, and 3 color variations.

All Tiers and Rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass

Levels 1 – 10

Blizzard

Skins – Chasa Reaper, Black Metal Junker Queen

Voice Lines – Torbjorn, Junker Queen

Highlight Intro – Kiriko

Sprays – Reaper

Emotes – Sigma

Player Cards – Black Metal

200 Overwatch Credits

Levels 11 – 20

Blizzard

Skins – Invisible Man McCree

Voice Lines – Moira

Sprays – Handprint

Victory Poses – Mercy

Weapon Charms – Penguin

Souvenirs – Wooden Frog

Player Icon – Chasa

200 Overwatch Credits

Levels 21 – 30

Blizzard

Skins – Folklorica Sombra

Voice Lines – Junkrat

Highlight Intro – Mei

Victory Poses – Junker Queen

Player Cards – Woodcraft

Weapon Charms – Chasa Hat

Souvenirs – Shinwi

Player Icon – Invisible Man

200 Overwatch Credits

Levels 31 – 40

Blizzard

Skins – Demon Queen Moira

Voice Lines – Baptiste, Winston

Sprays – Demon Queen, Ba Jiao Shan

Emotes – Bastion

Souvenirs – Metal Guitar

300 Overwatch Credits (200 free, 100 premium)

Levels 41 – 50

Blizzard

Skins – Tactical Zarya

Voice Lines – Kiriko

Sprays – Demon Queen Mask

Emotes – Pharah

Weapon Charms – Skull & Wings

Player Icon – Galactic, Folklorica, Demon Queen

200 Overwatch Credits

Levels 51 – 60

Blizzard

Skins – Hong Hai Er Junkrat

Voice Lines – Ash, Mei

Sprays – Invisible Man

Victory Poses – Genji

Player Cards – Inextinguishable

Player Icon – Hong Hai Er

300 Overwatch Credits (200 free, 100 premium)

Levels 61 – 70

Blizzard

Skins – Galactic Sigma

Voice Lines – Genji, Kiriko

Highlight Intro – Orisa

Sprays – Tactical, Woodblock Fox

Victory Poses – Zarya

Weapon Charms – Demon Queen Mask

200 Overwatch Credits (100 free, 100 premium)

Levels 71 – 80

Blizzard