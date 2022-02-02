Overwatch fans spot awesome hidden detail in Ashe’s Lunar New Year 2022 skin

The 2022 iteration of the Overwatch Lunar New Year event gifted fiesty DPS Ashe yet another Asian-inspired skin, but it turns out there are a few hidden details fans may have missed.

For many within the community, Overwatch’s 2022 installment of the annual Lunar New Year event fell flat on its face.

Having only given players two new Legendary skins as opposed to the expected five, the high quality of both the Mercy and Tracer skins apparently failed to make up for the distinct lack of new cosmetics.

Amid the three weekly challenge Epic skins is Prosperity Ashe, which sees the Deadlock rebel don a traditional ruby version of her leather jacket and wide-brimmed cowboy hat. As players start unlocking this event-specific cosmetic, though, they’ve noticed one major change to her classic design.

Overwatch Lunar New Year Ashe skin changes

One of the most iconic parts of Ashe’s look is the huge Deadlock Gang tattoo on her outer left forearm. Swirling down into a chocolate brown rose, you can’t miss her ink.

Previous skins have seen the tattoo removed altogether, but the Prosperity cosmetic instead has transformed it into an Eastern-style tiger to commemorate the animal’s celebration.

“Ashe has a tiger tattoo in her Prosperity skin,” notes a post dedicated to the discussion on Reddit. “It’s the only skin where her tattoo is different,” they state, concluding “this makes this Epic unique.”

While many cite her Summer Games skin as having a different tattoo set, this is the first time we’ve seen it transformed into something entirely different. “I appreciate details like this,” writes one fan, while another comments “also, as far as I know, it’s the only Ashe skin that doesn’t incorporate a rose in some way. Neat detail.”

As we continue to see more and more skins released for the rebel with a cause, it’ll be interesting to see if Blizzard starts experimenting a little more with her base design. After all, you can never have enough tattoos, right?