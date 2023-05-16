Overwatch 2 players devastated by scrapped PvE hero mode & talent trees

The Overwatch 2 devs have plenty of heroes in the works.

Overwatch 2 players are reacting to the disappointing announcement concerning developers abandoning the PvE’s Hero Mode and Talent Trees.

The Overwatch 2 community has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the PvE mode since the sequel launched. The hype surrounding its eventual release started after the PvE’s announcement at BlizzCon2019.

A huge anticipated portion of PvE was the story campaign. However, players aren’t getting what they initially expected anymore.

In a May 16 livestream, Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss informed players of a sudden PvE adjustment. Additionally, Game Director Aaron Keller commented on changing the ambitious structure of PvE.

Overwatch 2 community disappointed by PvE changes

A Reddit user began the discussion of the vast letdown following the scrapped PvE Hero Mode and Talent Trees. In the comment section, fellow Overwatch 2 players shared their thoughts on the upsetting decision.

“Highkey a disaster for OW2 and a horrible look for Blizzard/the Overwatch team, especially dropping that announcement after 30 minutes of Starwatch,” one user wrote.

“Honestly, a proper story-driven PVE mode was the only thing keeping me invested in the game,” a dispirited player remarked. “I’ll play a match here and there once in a blue moon I imagine, but the talent tree system was something I was really looking forward to engaging with.”

The Overwatch community also took to Twitter to react to the elimination of Hero Missions and Talent Trees. People mostly expressed how the aforementioned features were the most exciting aspect of the PvE. Now, players have struggled to find a purpose for the upcoming mode.

Overwatch 2’s PvE mode will launch alongside Season 6 without Hero Missions. In the interview, the forthcoming season was regarded as the ‘biggest’ in Overwatch history.

Besides PvE, the Overwatch devs discussed plans featuring Hero Mastery missions and a Roadhog rework. Read our article to discover everything else on Overwatch 2’s content roadmap.