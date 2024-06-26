Overwatch 2 players convinced they know new hero’s speed ability after dev comments

Overwatch 2’s upcoming support hero, codenamed ‘Space Ranger’ could be set to rival Lucio with a unique speed ability, and players think they know what it is.

Season 11 of Overwatch is underway, but plenty of players already have their sights set on Season 12, which will include the arrival of a new hero.

Although little is known about Space Ranger so far – aside from some concept art where she wields a “burst-fire Smart SMG” weapon – the game’s Lead Hero Designer has shed more light on her kit.

During an interview with Overwatch content creator Spilo on Twitch, Alec Dawson revealed that she will have very high mobility and brings utility that only one character in the support cast has at the moment.

“That’s gonna be a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s gonna get really fast.”

Many players immediately thought of Lucio and his Speed Boost ability as what Dawson was referencing. Interestingly, players also thought back to a weird bug they encountered and believe it could be tied to the new hero.

Back in April, players noticed a bug where text from D.Va suddenly popped up saying, “My speed ring is here.”

At the time, players were very confused by this interaction as D.Va has no such ability, but it’s possible that the devs were using D.Va as a placeholder when testing out the new hero’s kit.

“Looks like that speed ring thing is real,” one player wrote on Reddit after the interview.

“THE SPEED RING! THE SPEED RING IS REAL!” another exclaimed.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt until the devs confirm the abilities in an update, but if the past is any indication, we may not have long to wait.

Ever since Mauga’s announcement, the devs have given players a chance to try out new heroes in advance so they can make balance adjustments before they eventually go live. As such, expect to find out more about Space Ranger at some point this season.

