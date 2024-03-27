Overwatch 2’s newest hero Venture is free to play this weekend

Overwatch 2’s latest hero Venture is going to be free to trial starting tomorrow and will be available to all players through the weekend.

Venture, Overwatch 2’s 40th hero, will be available to everyone in-game in a trial that runs from tomorrow until March 31st. This gives all players a chance to try out the hero over the weekend and begin to understand the burrowing, geologically themed hero. They will then launch in full on April 16 with Season 10, where they will be available for everyone.

There had been speculation that this playtest was incoming, so it’s nice to have it all confirmed. A trailer was launched to show off the hero too, confirming the trial.

Venture will be available in every mode except competitive, including in a returning No Limits in the Arcade so that you can guarantee time playing them. Even if a 5v5 lobby full of the new hero sounds chaotic.

Venture is the first DPS hero since Overwatch 2’s launch, where Sojourn was introduced. Since then, it’s been quiet on the damage character front. That’s fair enough too, as the Tank and Support rosters have been focused on to bolster their rosters compared to the overstuffed DPS one.

Still, this will be the first time in a year and a half that damage players have had a new toy to play with.

In terms of what they bring to the field, Venture has several rock/ground-themed attacks that will make them a mobility monster. This includes the ability to burrow underground, making them invulnerable, thus allowing them to skip out on devastating Ultimates.

This appears to be a new trend for Overwatch 2, as Mauga was also trialed in a similar way ahead of his release. There is also set to be a Hanoka trial, a new map for the new game mode Clash, in Season 10 too. Getting hands-on with this content before the full launch is always exciting, and is great for figuring out major issues ahead of a character’s introduction fully.

So, get out there and start playing. Venture is only here for a couple of days!