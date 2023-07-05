Overwatch 2 players completely divided on free $20 Mei skin

Overwatch 2 users can currently grab themself a free Mei skin in the game’s store. It would normally set players back quite a few credits, but players have had very different responses to the goodie.

Many Overwatch 2 players still cannot get enough of purchasing skins. Each of the game’s 37 Heroes has a wide range of alternate skins to procure. The majority of them cost the game’s premium currency, Overwatch Coins, or the free-to-earn Overwatch Credits.

Article continues after ad

So when the chance to grab what is usually a hefty-costing skin comes around, fans have been quick to snap up the offer. However, the choice of skin has left players both happy and frustrated with the item offered by Blizzard Entertainment.

Free Overwatch 2 Mei skin receives mixed reaction

The announcement was made by one Overwatch 2 player who declared that “The Sprinkles Mei skin is in the shop for 0 coins today.”

Sprinkles Mei sees the character dress up in a white and pink outfit with a serving hat. As well as this, Mei’s tights are also littered with a candy sprinkles pattern. The outfit would normally cost 1500 Overwatch Credits, meaning its currently free price tag is a great offer.

Article continues after ad

Yet, Overwatch 2 players have voiced their displeasure over the promotion. “Because Blizzard is too cheap to give everyone a new skin, they hand out an old one from OW1 that a lot of players already have,” said one player, and another commented: “That might be the single worst skin in the entire game.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Given that the skin is an Overwatch 1 skin originally, some players are frustrated that a skin they’ve previously shelled out a lot of money on is now free: “Bruh, I spent 20$ on that skin.

Article continues after ad

Other players were more positive about the free skin with one player saying: “Goddamn, some of y’all on here really be getting something for free and still complain.”

Overwatch 2 players will probably acquire the skin while it’s free no matter what. At the very least, it might cover the drama surrounding the ongoing OP Lifeweaver and Torbjorn bug.