New Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver bug brings Torbjorn’s power through the roof

A new Overwatch 2 bug involving Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform brings Torbjorn’s turret power straight through the roof, literally.

Overwatch 2 is a game that’s all about its heroes. With each of its iconic heroes playing a part in the game and the lore. One of the most important aspects of the game is the heroes’ interactions with one another, as working together with their abilities is the key to victory. Often times this can come in the form of supporting one another with defensive and offensive capabilities.

Article continues after ad

The newest support hero Lifeweaver has plenty of offensive and defensive tools in their kit. The Thai scientist is able to reposition allies and grant them new heights, giving them an advantage over their enemies. Unfortunately, Lifeweaver hasn’t quite landed in the strongest of spots, with an overly large hitbox and underwhelming abilities, the hero hasn’t left his mark on the Overwatch community quite yet.

However, a brand new bug found involving Torbjorn’s turret may make Lifeweaver much stronger. This bug quite literally brings Torbjorn’s turret through the roof, making it an invincible adversary for players to take down.

Article continues after ad

Lifeweaver bug makes Torbjorn turret insanely powerful

Torbjorn is able to toss his turret onto a Lifeweaver Petal Platform, causing it to be lifted up. In most scenarios, this would be completely fine, as the platform would break after some time and the turret would drop back to its original position. Alongside this, players are able to just straight up break the turret, making this strategy far less viable.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This changes on the map Havana, as for some reason Torbjorn is able to clip his turret up into the ceiling using the Petal Platform, basically placing it out of bounds and making it invisible. The turret is still able to shoot at enemies, and can’t be shot at since it’s inside of a wall.

Article continues after ad

Whilst obviously not the most game-breaking bug in the game, this could definitely be one of the more annoying things to run into whilst playing Overwatch 2. Here’s hoping Blizzard has a fix in the works sometime soon.