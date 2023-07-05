Overwatch 2 players begging for Roadhog “Hog Father” bundle to be real

Roadhog is a beloved icon in Overwatch 2 and players want Blizzard to whip up a special “Hog Father” bundle that players would be willing to pay $300 for.

One of the positives of the Overwatch 2 community is the unity and camaraderie between fans. Users come together to celebrate their favorite Heroes, discuss the changes they’d make, and create some truly unique designs for the game’s characters.

This is why players are currently pleading with Blizzard to create a new Roadhog bundle. The Tank is known for lugging around a great big hook and a mighty gun – with his trusty recovery flask by his side. A new fan art bundle though has shown what the “Hog Father” would look like if the Tank suddenly embraced his criminal underworld side.

Overwatch 2 players would pay $300 for Roadhog “Hog Father” bundle

Fan art and user-made creations are a fairly common occurrence in the Overwatch 2 community, but it’s very rare to capture the hearts and souls of everyone. That’s exactly what has happened with Reddit user meaenta and their “Petition to make this a new legendary Roadhog.”

They shared a new design made by artist Khem T and it was dubbed: “Roadhog: Hog Father.”

The OP explained: “I don’t know how but I need this to be a thing I would do anything if you have any advice on how to make this reality please let me know I have $300 to my name I would be willing to give it up for this PLEASE help make this come true!”

While we don’t know how exaggerative that statement is, many players were quick to jump on the “Hog Father” train.

“I saw this a while back and I agree I have a lot more than $300 dollars and I would let Blizzard have it all if it meant making this happen. You hear that Blizzard you greedy snake, you can have it all if you make my dreams come true please, please I am literally begging right now, please!” said one player.

“This is one of the best things that could happen to Overwatch especially as a mythic skin I would definitely pay for that battle pass,” explained one user.

Another fan played into the concept of Roadhog’s new persona being a mafia member: “I like the idea of the ult [ultimate] shooting coins and the healing whiskey is smart.”

Overwatch 2 Roadhog players are clearly all in favor of this ambitious bundle. Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out the free $20 Mei skin that’s dividing the community.