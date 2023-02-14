Overwatch 2 players are ranking up faster than ever in Season 3 of Competitive

If you haven’t played Overwatch 2’s ranked mode for a bit, now might be the time as players are reportedly hitting career highs in Season 3.

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is well underway and changes to the ranked system have made it so that you only need to win five games in order to see your updated SR tier.

In addition, more updates are coming to further improve matchmaking, but it seems like for the time being, ranking up has become incredibly easy and players are absolutely baffled.

Across the Overwatch community, players have revealed they’ve been reaching SR tiers they’ve never been at before, even back before the prior two seasons of OW2.

Ranked Overwatch 2 players are reaching career-high SR

In a series of posts on Reddit, users have explained how they’ve been able to hit Grand Master “easily” and have been jumping multiple SR tiers when they win five games.

“This season I got to Masters 5 went about 5-2, went to Masters 3, went 5-8 stayed Masters 3, went 5-2 got to Masters 1, went 5-1 hit GM 3,” one gamer revealed.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 players are ranking up super fast.

“Same happened to me. Picked up tank last season, but couldn’t get GM, now after like 30 games with my win rate being less than 60% I’m GM 3,” another said.

“Was stuck at Plat 3 for 4 rank updates (28 wins) last season,” claimed another player. “This season, after the derank, I made it to Diamond 5 in 3 rank updates (15 wins).”

Some players have suspected this might be related to an influx of newbies and thereby more people playing that might be a contributing factor, but no one knows for sure. It’s also still a more welcome change than the infamously mismatched lobbies of earlier seasons.

In any case, if you’re hoping to rank up fast in Season 3, be sure to get some games in now in the event this trend is short-lived.