Overwatch 2 player becomes their own hype man with hilarious Play of the Game music

An Overwatch 2 player decided to become their own hype man, blasting music while hyping up their own hilariously “mid” Play of the Game clip.

A sick Play of the Game clip is, undoubtedly, one of the most important things every Overwatch player should have crossed out on their to-do list. However, it seems one player just decided to take it to the next level in a hilarious way.

In a video posted by u/Gewth on the Overwatch subreddit, they shared a clip of them coming across a Hanzo player who, for some unknown reason, decided to hype their POTG by playing MLG montage-tier dubstep through their mic.

Not only does the Hanzo player perfectly time the music with the clip, the POTG itself is, as a lot of commenters put it, kind of terrible. All in all, they only secured a single elimination in the amusing highlight.

Overwatch’s Play of the Game system has always been rather clunky when it comes to deciding what moment in the game should be the closing highlight. But this might just take the cake.

“This is the funniest f***ing video I’ve seen all week I love it so much” a commenter wrote. “Everything from the bad quality of the music to the terrible POTG, it’s just so f***ing funny, I love that Hanzo.”

“Mid POTG but chad for being his own hype man, the rest of us need that self-love” another commenter added.

Meanwhile, many took the chance to complement their choice in hype music, choosing Fingerbang by MDK, which famously was featured on Geometry Dash.

Other commenters also harkened back to the ever-legendary SniperSmurf. Who not only was infamous for his insanely unhinged pre-match speeches of his skill on Bastion, but also his tendency to hype his own POTG clips with the song Team America.

Needless to say, we should probably take a page from Hanzo’s book here and give ourselves some self-love, even if it’s for a “mid” POTG clip.