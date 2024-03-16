Overwatch 2 players baffled by ‘worst-ever’ POTG: “Shame of the game”

Overwatch 2 players were left baffled after watching a certain Genji play that the game considered as POTG-worthy.

Play of the Game (POTG) has always been one of Overwatch‘s most iconic features. There’s always a sense of accomplishment whenever you see your highlight popping up at the end of the match and having it shown to everyone in the lobby.

You may have pulled off a perfect D.Va bomb or used your Transcendence just in time to save your team, contributing a massive play to save a point. Things like these always feel satisfying when acknowledged as the biggest play in a match.

However, it’s definitely a different story when what’s shown in the POTG turns out to be… something embarrassing. One player decided to share a POTG that they claimed was the worst they’ve ever seen, successfully garnering the community’s attention.

Posted in a Reddit thread, the POTG was seen belonging to a Genji. It started with an ulting Ramattra obliterating their teammates, forcing them to reset.

Instead of retreating, Genji somehow chose to fight the ulting Ramattra and even attempted to deflect the ult. But being alone in the fight against the enemy team meant that he was dead within seconds.

That was it. There’s no pulling off their ultimate, eliminations, assists, or anything like a regular POTG would’ve shown. Some players in the comments were baffled as to why this counted as a POTG, while others couldn’t help but crack jokes and roast the Genji player.

“How the f*** did this even qualify as a play lol I feel sorry for the Ram,” commented one user.

Some players agreed that the Ramattra was “robbed,” and this POTG essentially showed his play in a different POV. One wrote, “This is Ram’s POTG but from a fun new perspective.”

Meanwhile, others didn’t hesitate to roast this entire gameplay. “Shame of the game,” one person mentioned. “Damn, and I thought I was bad at Genji,” another chimed in.

Previously, there was another POTG bug that changed the player’s perspective, though the community seemed to be keen on having this as an actual feature in the game.