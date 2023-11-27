Overwatch 2 player steals victory with must-see ultimate from spawn at last second

An Overwatch 2 player showed why you should never give up on a fight with an incredible ultimate from spawn that accomplished a lot more than just a come-from-behind victory.

Matches in Overwatch 2 are never really over until the very end, thanks to how each of the five game modes are structured to allow for comebacks and one player’s incredible POTG is a perfect example.

There are a handful of ultimates that can be useful from spawn such as Hanzo’s Dragon Strike and Doomfist’s Meteor Strike, but Bastion’s Artillery Strike may be the best of the bunch.

In a new video on Reddit, user ‘ZembleArts’ and their team were seconds away from taking an L on King’s Row, but the Bastion player unleashed their Artillery from spawn in a last-ditch effort.

Last-ditch Overwatch 2 ultimate gets POTG and extra bonuses

After initiating the strike from spawn, Zemble moved throughout the map in record speed to reach the payload with the barrage and did so in the nick of time.

Amazingly, the Artillery strikes secured two frags of their own and did enough significant damage to the enemy Lucio and Winston that Zemble’s teammate confirmed two additional kills.

With the enemies cleared from the payload, Redditor’s team picked up the win 3-1, holding the foes from being able to reach the second checkpoint.

Not only that, but the ultimate even unlocked Bastion‘s ‘Incoming’ achievement and earned POTG honors. Not bad for a last-ditch attempt to win the game.

It could have been very easy to just switch to a faster hero and hope for the best, but it just goes to show that when you have an ultimate like Bastion’s, it’s sometimes just better to let it rip, even from all the way downtown.

