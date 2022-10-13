Overwatch 2 Oct 13 update boosts low-ranked Competitive players, adds maps: Patch notes

A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch bringing in a series of changes to ranked play and brings some missing maps back into rotation.
Overwatch 2 has been out just over a week and despite some major launch issues with DDoS attacks and bugs keeping players from using their unlocked heroes, things have begun to stabilize finally.
On October 13, Blizzard released a new patch that fixes an assortment of issues such as cosmetic purchases, incorrect item prices, and more.
However, players will be pleased to know that Numbani is finally back in the map pool after mysteriously going missing prior to launch.
Furthermore, as a major bonus, ranked is getting some much-needed revamps, especially as some users ended up placing much lower than they anticipated.
To make up for these placement issues, Blizzard is implementing a boost to help some players climb as they continue to queue up for matches.
Luckily, though, anyone who plays ranked after this match won’t have to deal with any of those problems. Keep in mind, that because there are no balance changes this patch, we could end up seeing a big update next week to compensate.
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed an issue with the Report interface on console
- Fixed a bug on PlayStation involving the inability to purchase other items in the store after a refund of another item
- Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency selected for purchases in the Hero Gallery
- Fixed a bug where some Heroic emotes/poses were incorrectly locked and priced
- Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased
- Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive
- Resolved a bug with low resolution shop images displaying small on some platforms
- Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus
- Fixed a bug where Hero Unlock challenges were not incrementing properly in Total Mayhem
- Fixed the challenge ‘System-Wide Malfunction’ not correctly incrementing
- Fixed challenges ‘Classy Flex’ and ‘Flex Your Power’ not progressing while in a Group
- Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up during the end of game flow
- Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost
- Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption
- Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry
- Fixed a bug with camera placement in captured Highlights
- General Stability Updates
Competitive
- Many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2, so we are implementing a boost as players continue to play games for those affected by this issue.
- Players who were ranked too low could have the feeling of being stuck in this rank. Moving forward, players should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance.
- Players who haven’t ranked will not experience this issue after this patch.
Maps
- Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools
Heroes
Zenyatta
- No longer receives extra attack speed from Kiriko’s ultimate
Kiriko
- Resolved an issue where ‘Yokai’ achievement was unattainable
- Fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being placed under the terrain in some cases
Workshop
- Fixed an issue where Workshop Green Screen would load Workshop Island instead
- Fixed a bug where Night Workshop maps were loading daytime variants