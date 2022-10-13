Overwatch 2 Oct 13 update boosts low-ranked Competitive players, adds maps: Patch notes

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch bringing in a series of changes to ranked play and brings some missing maps back into rotation.

Overwatch 2 has been out just over a week and despite some major launch issues with DDoS attacks and bugs keeping players from using their unlocked heroes, things have begun to stabilize finally.

On October 13, Blizzard released a new patch that fixes an assortment of issues such as cosmetic purchases, incorrect item prices, and more.

However, players will be pleased to know that Numbani is finally back in the map pool after mysteriously going missing prior to launch.

Blizzard Blizzard has made some changes to help ranked players.

Furthermore, as a major bonus, ranked is getting some much-needed revamps, especially as some users ended up placing much lower than they anticipated.

To make up for these placement issues, Blizzard is implementing a boost to help some players climb as they continue to queue up for matches.

Luckily, though, anyone who plays ranked after this match won’t have to deal with any of those problems. Keep in mind, that because there are no balance changes this patch, we could end up seeing a big update next week to compensate.

Full patch notes:

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue with the Report interface on console

Fixed a bug on PlayStation involving the inability to purchase other items in the store after a refund of another item

Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency selected for purchases in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug where some Heroic emotes/poses were incorrectly locked and priced

Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased

Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive

Resolved a bug with low resolution shop images displaying small on some platforms

Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus

Fixed a bug where Hero Unlock challenges were not incrementing properly in Total Mayhem

Fixed the challenge ‘System-Wide Malfunction’ not correctly incrementing

Fixed challenges ‘Classy Flex’ and ‘Flex Your Power’ not progressing while in a Group

Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up during the end of game flow

Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost

Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption

Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry

Fixed a bug with camera placement in captured Highlights

General Stability Updates

Competitive

Many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2, so we are implementing a boost as players continue to play games for those affected by this issue.

Players who were ranked too low could have the feeling of being stuck in this rank. Moving forward, players should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance.

Players who haven’t ranked will not experience this issue after this patch.

Maps

Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools

Heroes

Zenyatta

No longer receives extra attack speed from Kiriko’s ultimate

Kiriko

Resolved an issue where ‘Yokai’ achievement was unattainable

Fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being placed under the terrain in some cases

Workshop